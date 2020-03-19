Madison's Isthmus a COVID-19 casualty

In 2014, it was bought by Red Card Media, owned by Haupt, Craig Bartlett and Mark Tauscher.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The paper announced the news on its website Thursday afternoon in a short article that reads, in part:

“Over the past few weeks we have been trying to cover the turmoil and grief that COVID-19 has caused our Madison community. Today, we unfortunately need to share our own story. We have decided that if there is any chance of seeing life on the other side of this storm, Isthmus must go dark for an undetermined amount of time.”

The story is headlined, "Survival plan."

Haupt said about 20 employees — six editorial staff, five sales and others in events, administration and social media — will be furloughed.

He said they took it “hard, a lot of tears.”

“There are a lot of expenses running a media organization,” he said. “And all we were going to do was rack up debt. And we're an organization that has very little debt. If we can avoid taking out a ton of that, we feel like we can come back, but we're not coming back if we rack up a bunch of debt.”