Madison's Hmong community seeking answers to questions about deportation threat

Peng Her kept repeating the same question: “Why is this happening to us?”

Her, who currently runs Kajsiab House where many members of the city’s Hmong elder community gather, said there is a profound sense of betrayal among the group over news this week that the Trump administration plans to deport Lao and Hmong immigrants who are not U.S. citizens and have standing deportation orders.

Talks between administration officials and Laotian officials are ongoing, but Her and others are concerned about conditions in the country many fled in the 1970s to seek refuge in the U.S. The elders in the Madison Hmong community have more questions than answers about the news and threats of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. No one knows what is coming or when. No one knows who will be removed from their homes or how.

“There hasn’t been anyone credible or from law enforcement letting us know if raids are going to happen, how people are going to be detained,” Her said Thursday. “There is a lack of transparency there. We just don’t know what’s going to happen.”