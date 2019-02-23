Madison’s first racial equity coordinator and a former write-in candidate for mayor has faced repeated disciplinary action for alleged insubordination and violation of other workplace rules, according to documents she and the city released to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Toriana Pettaway’s dispute appears to be primarily with her boss, Norman Davis, director of the Department of Civil Rights. Her alleged infractions include violating his rule against anyone in the department communicating with the media, City Council members or the mayor without his OK.
In five memos dating from Nov. 29 to Feb. 6, Davis wrote that Pettaway has been disrespectful to colleagues, failed to complete work tasks on time, failed to notify him of where she was during the workday and used inappropriate “tone and grammar” in her communications to others.
The records show she’s been ordered to serve one day of unpaid suspension and received a written warning, although Pettaway in a Wednesday post to her personal Facebook page said she was currently serving a three-day unpaid suspension “because I blinded (sic) copied my responses to my personal email, attorney, Alders, and Media; Cc the City Attorney’s Office, Human Resources and the Mayor’s Office without asking permission from the Director.”
“I am off without pay Wednesday through Friday” she wrote. “Dispite (sic) what people do. It’s only a $1000 I cannot afford! However, this community really don’t care!”
The city released disciplinary records on Pettaway Thursday night in response to a Jan. 17 open records request the State Journal filed after Pettaway told the newspaper she’d been subject to disciplinary action in retaliation for her decision to run for mayor. On Feb. 9, she provided the newspaper with some of the same records — as well as others beyond the scope of the newspaper’s request — but has otherwise not responded to requests for comment.
Davis did not respond to requests for comment on Friday, and Mayor Paul Soglin said that once it was clear he and Pettaway were both running for mayor in this spring’s election, he recused himself from oversight of her work. Deputy mayors Gloria Reyes and Enis Ragland were assigned to oversee the complaints against her, Soglin said; neither responded to requests for comment Friday.
In emails responding to the allegations against her, Pettaway complained of not having the support and resources needed to complete her job, claimed to have been disrespected and marginalized, alleged that she was the victim of microaggressions and suggested the city create a new “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice” outside the Department of Civil Rights.
On Dec. 19, she complained to Davis, who is black, about the presence of another city employee during meetings between the two of them and writes: “I really do not appreciate the unequal treatment as a black woman and one of your managers.”
Pettaway is paid $83,377 a year and was hired in October 2015 to be the city’s first racial equity coordinator, with responsibility for developing, administering and implementing citywide policies and procedures involving racial equity and social justice.
She announced her candidacy for mayor in September but fell one signature short of the 200 needed to get her name on the primary ballot — an oversight she initially blamed on racial animus within the city clerk’s office. She later said she was being treated poorly because she works for the city.