Madison’s first mobile crisis response unit launches Sept. 1

Starting next week, a community paramedic and crisis worker will respond to people experiencing a nonviolent, emergency mental health crisis by bringing interventions to them.
They are part of Madison’s newest emergency response initiative called CARES, which stands for Community Alternative Response Emergency Services. The pilot program, launching Sept. 1, is meant to be an additional resource for behavioral health emergencies happening in the community that don’t require an armed police response.
At a press conference Thursday, Madison Fire Department Chief Steven Davis recalled responding to mental and behavioral health calls as a former paramedic in the city and not having alternative resources for people in need.
“This has been a long, very personal and emotional project for everyone in the Madison Fire Department to get to the point where we’re here today,” Davis said.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway included the $600,000 pilot project in her 2021 executive budget with support from the City Council, particularly from Ald. Arvina Martin, District 11, who has advocated for the program.
Rhodes-Conway said at the press conference that the CARES program will “transform the way that we respond to residents who are experiencing behavioral or mental health challenges.”
“Madison CARES will treat mental health emergencies as the medical issues they are, centering patient needs and patient care and linking folks with the treatment options that they need,” Rhodes-Conway said.
She said the program is coming at “just the right time” as “COVID has deepened anxiety and despair leading to increased calls for service related to behavioral health needs.”
A key goal of the project is to “ensure that medical and behavioral health care is integrated at the onset of crisis intervention, increasing patient satisfaction while diverting people away from emergency rooms and jails,” according to the city.
“This is about expanding the continuum of emergency response services, and (bringing) the right resources to the right people at the right time,” said Sarah Henrickson, clinical team manager with Journey Mental Health.
Henrickson said she also hopes the pilot program might compel some who are reluctant to call 911 for help to do so, knowing that another resource besides police officers is available.
CARES teams
The pilot program includes two teams that each consist of a Madison Fire Department community paramedic and a mental health worker from Journey Mental Health.
By Sept. 1, the teams will have completed more than 170 hours of training, including a 40-hour crisis intervention training through the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The curriculum also covered cultural competency, de-escalation, suicide prevention and trauma-informed care. The Journey crisis workers are trained on how 911 dispatch works and MFD policies.
The teams have also established relationships at local resource centers, shelters and mental health care facilities.
When it’s up and running, the teams will work out of Fire Station #3 on Williamson Street on the near east side and respond to calls in the downtown central district. A long term goal of the program is to operate 24/7 throughout Dane County, but the early phase will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
The CARES team will receive calls from the 911 Center, which is run by Dane County. If the CARES team is busy or off duty when a call comes in, a Madison police officer will respond to the situation.
While on duty, CARES team members will wear a more casual uniform than other emergency responders but will display their credentials visibly. They will use a grey Chrysler Pacifica minivan branded with the CARES logo to move around the city.
Assistant Fire Chief Ché Stedman said the pilot program is “critical.”
“Not only is it going to help some of our citizens be more satisfied with the services we’re providing, but it’s going to take some operational stress off of the police department,” Stedman said. “The bottom line is that some people when they’re in a nonviolent behavioral health crisis, they don’t like to see people come through the door with guns.”
Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes views Madison CARES as a “significant partnership” in the department's efforts to expand service to make sure the right people show up for mental and behavioral health crises.
“If that’s not the police, that’s fine with us as long as the citizen gets the best treatment,” Barnes said at the press conference.
