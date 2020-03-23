Madison's English language learners face a different set of challenges during COVID-19

“I try to understand what is real about COVID-19 and I worry more that people don’t think clearly. For example, most people go out and buy a lot of stuff in the stores,” Vasquez said. “What about the people who don’t have a lot of money, who can’t buy food and don’t have more money to go buy extra for their family. I fear that. Lots of people go to the store and I don’t understand why people don’t relax and know that they don’t need a lot of stuff.”

Vasquez, who was born in Mexico but has lived for over 18 years in the United States, said that she's studying English in order to help raise her kids to be bilingual.

“My kids learn English really easily in school and at home I speak Spanish because I want my kids to be bilingual,” Vasquez said. She added that she isn’t overly worried about COVID-19 and credits her classes at Literacy Network for helping her be able to stay updated about it.

“I try to read what it is, what happened and what I need to do,” Vasquez said. “I am trying to relax because maybe it is not a catastrophe.”

Literacy Network is tentatively planning to open its doors for face-to-face classes again on March 30. But Burkhart said the staff met about a week ago to discuss contingencies for if they are not able to resume normal functions.