Madison’s crisis response team program moves forward

Madison’s new crisis response team is moving forward following key approvals from the Finance Committee authorizing agreements with the fire department, Dane County and Journey Mental Health.
The pilot program, which was funded in the 2021 budget, will include two-person teams consisting of a paramedic and a crisis worker to respond to a range of behavioral health calls. Both will have clinical experience and training in trauma-informed de-escalation and harm reduction techniques to respond to a range of behavioral health calls.
Madison police receive about 7,000 calls related to mental or behavioral health emergencies per year, or about 20 per day, according to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
“We know that an armed officer is not always the best response to every emergency call for many reasons,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement earlier this month. “Only a small portion of these calls involve a person who is a danger to themselves or others. This leaves a lot of room for an alternative response team.”
At the meeting, committee members signed off on a five-year agreement with Dane County for the reimbursement of costs and placement of staff for the Crisis Response Team. The reimbursement will not exceed $191,500 per year, according to the agreement.
Under the agreement, Dane County will provide two crisis workers and a supervisor to work with the response team through a contract with Journey Mental Health Center.
The committee also recommended a memorandum of understanding between the fire department and Journey establishing operational and staffing protocols for the crisis workers and supervisor. Costs such as transportation, equipment, logistical and supply obligations will be paid by Journey.
City officials are hoping for a June 1 start date but acknowledge the difficulty of a project involving multiple partners. Hiring is currently in progress for the paramedics.
“We’re all trying to move along as quickly as we can,” said Mary Bottari, chief of staff to the mayor.
Parking enforcement
Also at the meeting, the committee recommended transferring Parking Enforcement from the Madison Police Department to the Parking Division. The 2021 budget called for this move by March 31 pending the result of a study.
Opponents to the move expressed concern about the Parking Utility’s budget covering the expenses of parking enforcement and the safety of field employees without a direct connection to the MPD.
“Although there is social pressure to defund the police, we believe there are better ways to repurpose the police budget mission and duties without jeopardizing the non-commissioned civilian Madison police employees,” Walt Jackson, vice president of AFSCME Local 6000, said.
Those in favor of the move argue it’s a part of reimagining public safety in Madison. Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, said the city asks the police department to do too much and this is a “great example of moving parts of a public safety system where we’re not asking the police to do everything.
Men’s homeless shelter
The committee also recommended a resolution that authorizes accepting $3 million from Dane County to purchase a 2.67-acre property at 2002 Zeier Rd. for a men’s homeless shelter. The Finance Committee’s approval follows the Wisconsin State Journal reporting that a private developer threatened to drop a luxury housing project if the city and county move forward with the shelter.
The city plans to contribute $3 million in addition to the county funds, but the proposal still needs City Council approval.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway urged support for the project, saying that it’s critical for the community and that she is committed to making it a full service shelter
“It’s just simply not an option to go backwards in our service to homeless individuals in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “
