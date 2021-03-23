Madison’s crisis response team program moves forward

Madison’s new crisis response team is moving forward following key approvals from the Finance Committee authorizing agreements with the fire department, Dane County and Journey Mental Health.

The pilot program, which was funded in the 2021 budget, will include two-person teams consisting of a paramedic and a crisis worker to respond to a range of behavioral health calls. Both will have clinical experience and training in trauma-informed de-escalation and harm reduction techniques to respond to a range of behavioral health calls.

Madison police receive about 7,000 calls related to mental or behavioral health emergencies per year, or about 20 per day, according to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

“We know that an armed officer is not always the best response to every emergency call for many reasons,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement earlier this month. “Only a small portion of these calls involve a person who is a danger to themselves or others. This leaves a lot of room for an alternative response team.”