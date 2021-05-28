Madison’s BRT project recommended for $80 million in federal funding

Of the total cost, Madison’s BRT project includes $107 million in federal money, some of which has already been received, and $53 million in local borrowing, according to the city’s website. Operating the system annually is expected to cost $2.3 million per year.

However, Transportation Director Tom Lynch said the local borrowing amount could decrease by about $10 million if the city approves temporarily using the Brayton Lot, 1 S. Butler St., and permanently using another city-owned parcel at 432 S. Junction Rd. for the BRT project.

Lynch called the federal budget recommendation “extremely good news.”

“This is a huge step forward for the program,” Lynch said. “This is a significant accomplishment for the city on what will be a transformative investment.”

Next steps for the project include the city completing design and environmental work with the hope that the grant will be issued in the summer of 2022 and construction can start by the end of that year.

