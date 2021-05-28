Madison’s BRT project recommended for $80 million in federal funding

Madison’s bus rapid transit project is slated to receive $80 million from a federal grant program, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s budget proposal for 2022 that was released Friday.
The $160 million project that will run from the east side of the city to the west aims to provide faster, higher-capacity and limited-stop service using 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes.
“This is great news for Madison! It means we are on track to deliver a fast, efficient and comfortable rapid transit system to our residents — one that will help people get to work, school, shopping and recreation easily and quickly,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Friday.
Madison’s BRT line is one of six projects recommended for funding through the Small Starts grant program. That program is included in the $88 billion DOT proposal as a part of President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion budget that he submitted to Congress for approval.
The proposed east-west route will run along East Washington Avenue, around the State Capitol, through the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, continue west on University Avenue and Mineral Point Road and end at West Towne Mall.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, expressed her support of the project and this use of federal funding.
“This federal funding will support the East-West BRT project that will provide services to the community and better connect folks with major employment, education, and recreation destinations,” Baldwin said in the statement. “Together, we are helping people get around, and get ahead.”
The Small Starts program aims to supplement state, local and private investment in the construction of major capital projects that provide new and expanded transit service.
The city’s allocation of the $303 million recommended for Small Starts grants is the most out of the six initiatives identified for funding, which also include projects in Rochester, Minnesota; Seattle and Tacoma, Washington; and Austin, Texas. The city of Austin received funding in the proposal for two projects.
“This budget reflects our Administration’s priorities, and responds to our country’s needs,” U.S. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “It will start giving America the tools to get back to work, modernize our infrastructure, combat the climate crisis, and build equity into our transportation system so everyone can get around safely and affordably.”
Of the total cost, Madison’s BRT project includes $107 million in federal money, some of which has already been received, and $53 million in local borrowing, according to the city’s website. Operating the system annually is expected to cost $2.3 million per year.
However, Transportation Director Tom Lynch said the local borrowing amount could decrease by about $10 million if the city approves temporarily using the Brayton Lot, 1 S. Butler St., and permanently using another city-owned parcel at 432 S. Junction Rd. for the BRT project.
Lynch called the federal budget recommendation “extremely good news.”
“This is a huge step forward for the program,” Lynch said. “This is a significant accomplishment for the city on what will be a transformative investment.”
Next steps for the project include the city completing design and environmental work with the hope that the grant will be issued in the summer of 2022 and construction can start by the end of that year.
