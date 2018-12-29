Each week, the Cap Times offers readers something that has become less common as the journalism industry has evolved: long reads that dive deep into an issue, a person, or place in Madison or the surrounding state, helping readers gain a thorough understanding of a subject.
In addition to the paper's state and local political coverage, reporters at the Cap Times cover a wide range of other topics: science, mental health, the environment, criminal justice and the forces shaping the food we eat.
In case you missed these stories in 2018, here is a selection of some of those deeply reported pieces.
Out of options: Dane County has a juvenile crime problem and few tools to solve it (By Abigail Becker, Nov 28, 2018)
Frustration has dominated every level of discussion about Dane County’s juvenile justice system this year. Police officers like Nick Cleary, judges like Everett Mitchell, attorneys like Ben Gonring and countless community members, including victims of crimes, feel powerless to solve persistent and troubling problems.
“There just are not appropriate resources to meet the needs for these kids right now,” Dane County Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman said.
Professionals at all levels agree that there are few good options for juvenile offenders in Dane County. Attorneys with the state Public Defender’s juvenile unit are seeing the consequences play out almost weekly in court.
“More and more often, we are walking into court knowing that this kid needs something, everybody in the room knows it, and there’s nothing available,” Gonring said.
With more troubled youth entering the system in need of supervision and help to avoid re-offending and a lack of residential care centers and group homes to fill that role, the challenge for Dane County is to figure out how to support juvenile offenders released into the community.
Locking the lab: Globalization raises concerns about research data security on campus (By Pat Schneider, May 30, 2018)
The haul from university computer systems by an Iranian hacking ring was mind-boggling: 31 terabytes — or trillion bytes — of data and intellectual property. It was valued at $3.4 billion and originated from more than 300 institutions, 144 of them in the United States.
Weeks after federal prosecutors brought indictments in the case, a congressional hearing on April 11 asked how universities might better protect intellectual property and national security data from theft by adversarial nations.
Universities need to beef up security and lock their laboratories to prevent losses of what is often publicly funded research, said members of subcommittees of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.
It’s not just federal authorities who are concerned about the security of data on university computer systems.
The Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau in February said that weaknesses in computer systems at University of Wisconsin System campuses increased the risks of cyberattacks and loss of data or intellectual property.
The findings of the audit were “too sensitive to communicate publicly,” and were transmitted to the institutions involved in confidential memoranda, the LAB report said.
“We have reported concerns related to information technology security policies, procedures and controls at UW System since the early 1990s,” auditors wrote.
Game on! From players to creators, Madison wins at board games (By Erik Lorenzsonn, May 2, 2018)
Board games, and more broadly tabletop games — the expanse of products that also includes card games, role-playing games and party games of different shapes, sizes and complexity — are rampant in bars, church groups, dorm rooms and game shops alike.
Madison’s love for board games extends beyond playing them. The city is also home to a community of board game designers, who through years of design, prototyping, play-testing and fundraising are breaking into the market with games of their own.
On top of that, Madison is home to beloved gaming institutions like the Game Crafter, a first-of-its-kind workshop for printing independently created games; ICv2, one of the country’s foremost tabletop gaming trade publications; the massive game distribution company ACD; and a high density of beloved specialty retailers like Pegasus Games, Netherworld Games, Misty Mountain Games, and I’m Board.
“Madison enjoys a lot of gaming goodness,” said Bryan Winter, the owner of Middleton’s I’m Board game store.
Local tabletop game enthusiasts point to different variables to explain why Madison’s scene is so robust.
Some say it’s because of the region’s history of paradigm-shifting game design. Forty-four years ago in the small town of Lake Geneva, 70 miles southeast of Madison, the designer Gary Gygax and David Arneson launched the beloved role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons — and, some argue, imbued the area with a legacy of nerdy innovation.
“Back in the early ’70s, south-central Wisconsin changed gaming. It’s as simple as that,” said John Kovalic, a local cartoonist and illustrator.
Kovalic designed the look of the influential party game Apples to Apples, published by the game publishing company he co-founded called Out of the Box. The company, now defunct, ultimately sold the game to Mattel in 2007, but not before making millions — and not before Kovalic’s illustrations of giggling red and green apples became iconic.
“It was really fun being part of a game that changed gaming,” said Kovalic, who also did illustrations for the hit card game Munchkins.
Farm raised: Diners demand grass-fed, locally grazed meat, and Wisconsin farmers want to give it to them (By Lindsay Christians, May 16, 2018)
Todd Carr’s family has been trucking eggs, beef, pork and chicken from their Hollandale farm to market in Madison for the past 22 years.
Not long ago, at a winter farmers’ market downtown, a young customer approached Carr’s Pecatonica Valley Farm stand, eyeing the ground beef.
“It was snowing colder than you-know-what that day,” Carr said. “She wanted to know whether the burger I had was grass-fed. Me and my brother ... we looked outside and said, ‘Yeah, but on a day like today, it’s hard to find grass.’
“She just looked at me. And we’re like — ‘We’re kidding. It’s snowing. This time of year they get fed alfalfa.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, thanks,’ and moved on.”
No sale.
Alfalfa, Carr might have told her, is a dried form of what the cows forage in the summer. It’s an important protein supplement during winter, and common for use with grass-fed cows.
That’s the challenge, Carr said, for farmers like him. Customers hear words or phrases like “grass-fed,” “pasture-raised” and “farm to table” and use them without quite understanding what they mean.
The reality is more complicated. The desire for sustainable beef, pork and poultry can quickly run up against a lack of understanding about how that meat gets to the table, from cost of production to factors that make scaling up difficult.
A chance to restart: Care and support are critical for women leaving prison (By Lisa Speckhard Pasque, Sept. 19, 2018)
Holly and Candy Long were born just about a year apart and looked alike in the way only sisters do.
But along with their brown, deep-set eyes, they shared a rocky childhood and family history of mental illness. As adults, both ended up incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution, Wisconsin’s only medium and maximum-security prison for women.
Holly was sentenced to 30 years in 1998 for a spate of charges including party to robbery and party to kidnapping. Candy would later join her at Taycheedah twice, the second time for about eight months, and was released first, Holly said.
Candy was excited for Holly’s exit. Growing up in a chaotic house, they never got the chance to do sister things like shopping or getting their nails done, Holly said.
“It was so sad because every year she would say, ‘I believe you’re going to get out this year, sister,’” Holly said. “And then finally, the year that I do get out, she passes away.”
Candy, addicted to crack and meth, died of a heart attack after drug use in March.
Candy’s story is not unique. Keisha Russell, president of Milwaukee nonprofit Infallible Helping Hands, founded a Facebook support group for former inmates like herself, where women can ask for prayers for job interviews, celebrate the end of parole or just connect.
Other posts announced over 30 deaths of ex-inmates in the last year, with causes ranging from drug overdose to suicide. Former inmates who survive can relapse into drug abuse, return to an abuser and get sent back to prison.
It can be hard to succeed when battling mental illness, which women prisoners report at higher rates than men. Many struggle with past abuse. National data shows up to 90 percent of female prisoners have experienced physical, sexual or emotional trauma. If these are unaddressed, women can come out emotionally unprepared to resist the same patterns that led them to incarceration.
According to state Department of Corrections, 88 percent of the inmates at Taycheedah have some form of mental health need and 35 percent of inmates have a serious mental illness like psychotic disorder and bipolar disorder. In 2017, 76 percent of Taycheedah inmates were prescribed psychotropic medications.
The new math (By Negassi Tesfamichael, December 12, 2018)
In a classroom at Madison East High School, Tom Kanies meets with half a dozen teachers. With laptops out and color-coordinated spreadsheets open, the group is ready to start its weekly discussion on how their ninth grade students are performing.
But in this discussion, the numbers do the talking.
At East, teams of teachers meet weekly to discuss datasets prepared by on-track coordinators like Kanies and a team of administrators from the Madison Metropolitan School District to help identify students who are struggling, especially on the ninth-grade-on-track benchmark. Freshmen who have at least a 90 percent attendance rate and 3.0 grade point average, and no more than two failing grades, are considered on track.
MMSD under Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham has implemented more ways to help track data in real-time. By identifying trends sooner, teachers can make adjustments more quickly, instead of waiting for grade reports and standardized test scores to come out. Using data, the district wants to quickly identify how best to help students succeed and buck the trend of a persistent achievement gap.
“Data use for us is one method of fueling our inquiry. We are constantly trying to figure out how to serve our students better,” said Cheatham, who has led the district since 2013. “It’s never about data use in isolation.”
Watching the water: Torrential rains and flooding have renewed a debate over lake levels (By Steven Elbow, Sept. 5, 2018)
In 2000, and again in 2008, high water wreaked havoc along the shoreline and sparked fears of that the Tenney Park dam would be breached, prompting talk of lowering the summer level of Lake Mendota, which is set by the state Department of Natural Resources. Since 1979, Mendota’s elevation has been set at a maximum of 849.1 feet above sea level, the elevation requested by Madison and Dane County. On Tuesday, that level was 852.21 feet.
While Madison officials are still bracing for the disaster that could come with more rain, and isthmus residents are maintaining their sandbag barricades, lowering the water level in Lake Mendota is becoming a hot topic.
“The lake has been kept artificially high for decades, in large part to make sure the owners of the biggest speed boats can go zipping around the lake and so that waterfront property owners have an easier time maintaining their docks,” wrote Alan Talaga in an Isthmus opinion column. “It’s the county’s gift to the wealthy but they aren’t the ones who will feel the cost of flooding the most. As so often happens, a public subsidy to the wealthy becomes a tax on the middle class and poor.”