Madison restoring in-person access to city services

Many city agencies continued to operate in-person services at full or reduced capacity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while many office-based services continued to serve residents through appointment-only, mail or online services, the Mayor's Office said in a statement Thursday.

"With a month of preparation in cooperation with Dane County, we have opened the Madison Municipal Building and parts of the City-County Building Downtown, as well as other public offices throughout the city," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "I’m pleased to be able to say that most city offices are now able to safely offer in-person service again.”