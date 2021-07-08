Madison restoring in-person access to city services

With COVID-19 public health restrictions eased, Madison is restoring in-person access to city services but keeping enhanced access online and by phone.
Many city agencies continued to operate in-person services at full or reduced capacity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while many office-based services continued to serve residents through appointment-only, mail or online services, the Mayor's Office said in a statement Thursday.
This week and next, many city agencies are expanding in-person service delivery, it said.
"With a month of preparation in cooperation with Dane County, we have opened the Madison Municipal Building and parts of the City-County Building Downtown, as well as other public offices throughout the city," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "I’m pleased to be able to say that most city offices are now able to safely offer in-person service again.”
- Currently open for in-person service: Assessor’s Office; Engineering Division; Fire Department stations and administration office; Goodman Pool and Warner Park Community and Recreation Center; Madison public libraries, Monona Terrace, Parks Division and Treasurer’s Office.
- Reopened this week: Housing Operations Division; Human Resources Office; Police Department district stations; Madison Water Utility, limited services; and Metro Transit public office.
- Open by appointment only: Community Development Division; Economic Development Division; Planning Division; Metro Transit bus barn, open to vendors;, building inspection, plan review and zoning counter, walk-in for traffic or housing complaints and access to public terminal.
- To reopen later in July: Police Department property room, open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and by appointment beginning Monday; Police Department records customer service window, open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning Monday; Madison Senior Center, open 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, and opening 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays in August.
Masks are still required in Metro offices and buses per federal orders, and in the City-County Building through a Dane County mandate. Masks are no longer required in city offices with the exception of the City-County Building. Those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks in all city buildings.