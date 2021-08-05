Madison restaurants to donate COVID funds to minority-owned businesses denied funding

That gap has only widened over the course of the pandemic, due in part to how coronavirus relief money has been distributed, Edari added. A recent report from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. found the greatest economic burden of the pandemic has fallen on those in the state who also face the most economic uncertainty, including people of color and women.

“Time is of the essence, and sitting and waiting for the government to help us is no longer an option,” Edari said. “It’s time to look to those in our industry to lift us up. We all come up when we bring each other up.”

Joshua Berkson, president of Rule No. 1 Hospitality Group, said the hope is that additional businesses that were not initially intended to be prioritized under SBA’s original equity guidelines but received funds will join the effort to donate and “right what has been wronged.” Cook It Forward was founded a little over a year ago and focuses on addressing inequities in the community’s food systems.