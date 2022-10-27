Madison residents to pay more for water as utility raises cash to replace old pipes

Wisconsin regulators have approved a rate hike for the Madison Water Utility that will add about $4 to the average monthly bill while lowering costs for the poorest families.

The Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the utility’s plan to increase revenues by 18% in order to fund ongoing water main replacements without taking on additional debt.

It is the second double-digit increase since a nearly 31% rate hike in 2020.

The utility’s debt has ballooned to nearly $245 million in recent years as it has sought to replace some 400 miles of aging cast iron pipes. Under the approved rate structure, the utility will spend $5 million per year to replace about 0.4% of its system.

PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq said that should improve the utility finances and ultimately save customers money.

The commission in recent years has approved similar cash funding for water utilities in Janesville, Fort Atkinson and Marshfield, though Commissioner Tyler Huebner noted Madison’s rapid population growth presents “a whole different level of problem.”

While supporting the proposal, Commissioner Ellen Nowak questioned why the utility continues to funnel nearly $8 million per year to the city’s general fund through what’s known as payments in lieu of taxes.

“Really this is a double tax on ratepayers,” Nowak said. “If the city was truly concerned about the rate impact … it might look at using at least a portion of a pilot payment to offset the rate increase.”

The commission also approved an experimental program, with a price tag of just under $149,000, to provide subsidies to about 5,500 low-income households and 2,600 renters who earn less than half the median income. A family of three making less than $27,900 would get a $12 monthly offset; a family of three making up to $46,400 would receive $8 a month.

Nowak voted against the subsidies, which she likened to “something Bernie Sanders would propose” and said there are other programs to help people struggling to pay their bills, including a state program with at least $12 million available.

“This is not helping people in need,” Nowak said. “This is wealth redistribution, and we don’t do that in rates.”

The PSC estimates the average residential water bill will go from $29.92 a month to $33.90 under the new rate structure. That’s almost double the average bill in 2015.

The commission also ordered the utility to update a financial plan filed as a condition of the 2019 rate case.

Over the past decade, the utility has replaced nearly 93 miles of pipe at a cost of $78.3 million, according to staff testimony. But there are still more than 300 miles of pipe that are either too small or susceptible to breaks.

More than 2,300 water main breaks over the past decade — primarily of cast iron pipe installed in the 1940s and 50s — cost nearly $10.3 million to repair and resulted in the loss of more than 200 million gallons of water, according to the utility.