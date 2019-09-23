CITY COUNCIL (copy)

Members of the City Council during a meeting at the City-County Building in Madison July 2. A task force is analyzing whether city government works well for all residents. 

Madison residents have one more opportunity to let the city know how local government is — or is not — working for them.

The Task Force on Government Structure is hosting its final open house Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Warner Park Community Center, 1625 Northport Dr., to gather input from residents as it prepares a final report to the mayor and City Council. Childcare and dinner will be provided.

“Your voice and your thoughts can bring about the change in our city and the lives of our children,” Wanda Smith, a community liaison, said in a video encouraging residents to get involved in the process. “Understand that your input matters here.”

For the past year and a half, the 11-member committee has been researching whether changes in city government could help make Madison work more effectively for all residents, specifically people of color and those who are low-income.

The task force wants to address a “major disconnect” between the people and local government, Eric Upchurch, a member of the task force, said in the video.

The committee has been examining the powers and duties of the mayor’s office, the City Council and the over 90 boards, commissions and committees that make up Madison’s local government.

Madison is seeking this information, in part, the city will consider redrawing city alder district boundaries because of the upcoming 2020 Census and pending annexations of nearby towns. Also, no formal committee has examined government structure since the 1980s, according to the city.

Assistant City Attorney John Strange said the task force hopes to issue the final report sometime in mid-November.

