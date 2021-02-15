Madison residents may hear F-16 fighter jets until 10 p.m. throughout this week

Madison residents may hear take offs and landings of F-16 fighter jets until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday due to training exercises, the Wisconsin National Guard said.
"Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness," the National Guard said.
Pilots for the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard plan to follow flight paths meant to minimize noise for residents.
The evening training flights will also take place Feb. 22-25.
State Journal readers debate the F-35 fighter jet coming to Madison
A collection of letters to the editor about the prospect of the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard operating the new F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison.
Letter to the editor: "It's about Truax Field, the 115th Fighter Wing and protecting of all the citizens of the United States and our neighbors to the north and south. Strategically, we are in an optimum location to do this."
Letter to the editor: Forget the noise (although it is torture for those of us with tinnitus). An inconceivable amount of our money -- more than a trillion of our tax dollars -- is being used to build machines whose sole purpose is to kill and destroy.
Letter to the editor: "I care about a clean environment, but I care about people and jobs more."
Letter to the editor: "The plan to bring F-35 fighter jets to Madison's Truax Field raises many concerns."
