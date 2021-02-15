 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison residents may hear F-16 fighter jets until 10 p.m. throughout this week
0 comments
alert

Madison residents may hear F-16 fighter jets until 10 p.m. throughout this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16

An F-16 Fighting Falcon loaded with munitions from the 115th Fighter Wing based in Madison takes off for a mission on May 6, 2019, at Volk Field.

 WISCONSIN AIR NATIONAL GUARD

Madison residents may hear take offs and landings of F-16 fighter jets until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday due to training exercises, the Wisconsin National Guard said. 

"Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness," the National Guard said. 

Pilots for the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard plan to follow flight paths meant to minimize noise for residents. 

The evening training flights will also take place Feb. 22-25. 

State Journal readers debate the F-35 fighter jet coming to Madison

State Journal readers debate the F-35 fighter jet coming to Madison

A collection of letters to the editor about the prospect of the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard operating the new F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison.  

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics