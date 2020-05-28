Madison residents face greater school funding burden in new budget, report finds

"It certainly has the potential to make it worse, right, or further accentuate the trend," he said.

And if district leaders opt to pursue two referenda questions this fall, taxpayers could find themselves footing even more of the bill to help educate kids in a district that only sees a quarter of its operating budget covered by state and federal support, per the report.

The current and looming budgetary challenges are just part of the reality outlined in Thursday’s report, which notes the district has come to “an inflection point” given the novel coronavirus crisis and the lack of a permanent superintendent after initial hire Matthew Gutierrez withdrew his acceptance of the position.

In addition to the long-term challenge of declining state support, the report shows the fallout from challenges brought by the COVID-19 crisis could also hurt the district's ability to address disparities in student outcomes.