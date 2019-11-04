Due to congestion, traffic and safety concerns, the city is relocating its intercity bus stop on Langdon Street outside UW-Madison's Memorial Union to the west side of the 200 block of North Lake Street.
Starting Tuesday, Badger Bus, Lamers and Jefferson Lines will begin passenger loading at the North Lake Street location, which is between West Dayton and West Johnson streets adjacent to UW-Madison's Gordon Dining and Event Center.
On Jan. 8, Coach USA services, which include Megabus and Van Galder, will begin loading there as well.
"There are rising safety concerns on Langdon," city transportation director Tom Lynch said, noting the narrow street and sidewalks get high pedestrian activity, and use by intercity buses loading and unloading, Metro Transit buses, vehicles and bicycles. "There are too many activities occurring at the same spot."
The new, temporary location was selected after the city and UW-Madison Transportation Services studied 13 alternatives, a 20-page report from the city's Transportation Department says.
The temporary location, which would get a bus shelter, would be used for the next several years as the city continues to evaluate long-term options that will likely incorporate a spot into the redesign of the Lake Street parking garage, which is scheduled for replacement in 2024 under Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's proposed nonbinding, five-year Capital Improvement Plan.
"This is not meant to be a long-term solution," Lynch said.
Intercity bus companies have used the current location at 800 S. Langdon St. since the late 1970s.
But conditions have changed in the last decade, the report says. The Badger Bus Depot on West Washington Avenue and South Bedford Street closed in 2009 for redevelopment, creating more demand at the Langdon Street site. Also, the construction of Alumni Park in 2017 removed the small parking lot next to Memorial Union, and the Union no longer sells tickets due to online sales.
When Memorial Union was under renovation, the loading area was moved to 750 University Ave. in front of the Chazen Museum of Art, but that site also had safety issues. Chazen officials voiced concern about passengers using their facility for restrooms and waiting, as well as passenger drop-off and pickup in their driveway. In response to those concerns, intercity bus loading returned to outside Memorial Union.
Passengers are encouraged to contact the bus companies directly with questions about boarding locations.