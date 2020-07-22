Madison rejects $250,000 for State Street, other businesses damaged during looting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison City Council on Tuesday rejected putting $250,000 toward helping local businesses repair damage caused by looting and break-ins in the Downtown area at the end of May and start of June.

The council voted 14-6 to nix the $250,000 recovery program for businesses, as well as an associated $500,000 equity program aimed at supporting entrepreneurs of color in the city.

Council members said they wanted to wait to reconsider the program to help entrepreneurs of color. That program and the recovery program were tied together after some criticized an initial version of the recovery program for focusing too much on State Street and not enough on Madison's Black community.

Last-minute changes Tuesday expanded the availability of recovery funds to businesses located anywhere in the city. But that modification did not substantially change the program since most of the businesses damaged during the looting are Downtown.

Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, said the equity program was not enough to get her on board with putting money toward Downtown, which she called "the whitest neighborhood in the city." She said the area already receives the most resources from the city, and the city should instead be focusing on investing in its Black community.