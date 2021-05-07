Madison regroups after City Council votes ‘no’ on east side property for homeless shelter

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city is regrouping after the City Council failed to approve the purchase of a site on the east side for a permanent men’s homeless shelter and that all options are on the table.
At a press briefing Thursday, Rhodes-Conway said city staff will need to review what sites are available in Madison and evaluate if they would work for a shelter, how long it would take to open and the cost to renovate.
“We’re going back to square one, and we’re going to try again,” said Rhodes-Conway while also expressing her disappointment in the council’s 14-5 decision on Tuesday. Because of the budget impact, the measure required 15 votes of the City Council.
The mayor believes the council’s vote will postpone construction on a shelter for at least another year and increase costs for housing homeless men this winter.
“It’s really unfortunate we have to deal with this setback, but we will press through and do all we can to make sure we are creating the system to serve our folks who are experiencing homelessness,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Madison had been poised to move forward with purchasing a 2.67-acre property at 2002 Zeier Rd., which included a vacant 31,500-square-foot building, for $2.6 million. The city would have also accepted $3 million from Dane County for the project.
The idea is to create a space designed specifically for shelter that would eventually include services to help people access permanent housing or address other needs they may have.
Staff expected that this property could have been operating as a shelter by the end of next year.
Matt Wachter, director of the city’s Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development, said in an April 30 memo that there is “no guarantee” an alternative site for a permanent shelter can be acquired in the near term.
Also, the decision to abandon the Zeier Road property will extend the need to use a temporary shelter site. Had the Zeier Road site been purchased, the city still would have needed a temporary shelter site to house men before the permanent site would have opened. The current temporary shelter on First Street is slated to become the Madison Public Market.
“We do not have other options for a temporary shelter at this point in time,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Pennsylvania Avenue site
Council President Syed Abbas, who represents District 12, was one of the five alders voting against the Zeier Road property. He asked staff to consider a set of office, warehouse and light industrial buildings located on nearly 16 acres of land along Pennsylvania Avenue across from Demetral Field, which is located in his district.
The current owner, Hooper Corp., plans to sell this property at the end of the year, according to Wachter’s memo.
In a statement Wednesday, Abbas expressed his commitment to creating a purpose-built shelter for homeless men in the community. He opposed the Zeier Road location because he felt it wasn’t a good fit, primarily due to the distance from downtown and other services, and wants the city to pick the best site possible.
“Site selection for this homeless shelter will have an impact that lasts for decades,” Abbas said.
If the city purchased the 2030 Pennsylvania Ave. site, it could potentially house more than a shelter. Due to the size and scale of the property, the city could use it for additional warehouse, light industrial and warehouse space for departments like engineering, streets, parks and police.
But purchasing this property would be more expensive, reaching as high as $23 million, and redevelopment would take a minimum of three to five years.
The other alders who voted against Zeier Road — Charles Myadze, Sheri Carter, Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Gary Halverson — cited concerns during Tuesday’s meeting about the distance from downtown, duration of bus rides to other services and economic effect on businesses in the East Towne area.
In a Wednesday statement, Harrington-McKinney said the Zeier Road property purchase was “being shoved at us.”
“The rationale seems to be that it is available for sale,” Harrington-McKinney said. “Not because it was the best location.”
Carter expressed a similar opinion in a statement Wednesday, saying that she felt city staff repeated that the “building was available, and we will make it work.”
“City staff and the council have an opportunity to get the best and right location,” Carter said.
Reconsideration?
The City Council does have a procedural way it could vote again on the Zeier Road property purchase.
Madison ordinances allow for any council member who was excused from a meeting to bring up a measure that failed for a “reconsideration” vote at the next council meeting, which is on May 18.
Ald. Nasra Wehelie, District 7, was excused from the meeting and said in an email that she is currently out of the country.
