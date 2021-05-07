Madison regroups after City Council votes ‘no’ on east side property for homeless shelter

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city is regrouping after the City Council failed to approve the purchase of a site on the east side for a permanent men’s homeless shelter and that all options are on the table.

At a press briefing Thursday, Rhodes-Conway said city staff will need to review what sites are available in Madison and evaluate if they would work for a shelter, how long it would take to open and the cost to renovate.

“We’re going back to square one, and we’re going to try again,” said Rhodes-Conway while also expressing her disappointment in the council’s 14-5 decision on Tuesday. Because of the budget impact, the measure required 15 votes of the City Council.

The mayor believes the council’s vote will postpone construction on a shelter for at least another year and increase costs for housing homeless men this winter.

“It’s really unfortunate we have to deal with this setback, but we will press through and do all we can to make sure we are creating the system to serve our folks who are experiencing homelessness,” Rhodes-Conway said.