Madison readies 'Isthmus Safety Initiative' to address gun violence, sexual assault

Madison is moving to use a $380,000 federal grant to address persistent gun crime and sexual violence in the greater State Street area late nights on weekends.

The "Isthmus Safety Initiative" includes paid "safety ambassadors" working in pairs to help people and intervene in situations before they escalate; improving safety at the city-owned Buckeye parking lot through better , surveillance and upkeep; and training bar staff in intervention tactics.

It would dovetail with a Downtown Safety Initiative begun in the mid-2000s under which police volunteer for overtime on Friday and Saturday nights during the warmer months, and other efforts.

"This project is focusing on the main drivers of sexual violence and gun crimes in this specific geographic area: alcohol consumption, lack of awareness of sexual predation, opportunity for criminal activity in areas with poor , and unavailable safety resources," said Morgan Finke, spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The Madison Police Department secured a federal Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Grant after internal data analysis revealed that the Downtown entertainment district around greater State Street is a "hotspot" for crime in the city, an eight-page policy paper by the city's Community Development Division says.

From 2017 to 2019, Downtown saw a 30% rise in violent crime -- homicides, shootings, battery, sexual assault and weapons offenses -- compared to a 9% decrease in such crime for the rest of the city, according to the report. Between 2017 and 2021, there were 18 unique incidents and a total of 69 gun offenses Downtown, and 74 unique incidents and a total of 149 sexual violence offenses there.

The data showed hotspots for both types of crime happening in the general State Street area. A focus is the 500 and 600 blocks of State Street and University Avenue and the streets that connect them, officials said.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution sponsored by Downtown Alds. Patrick Heck and Mike Verveer to accept the policy paper, authorize the Community Development Division to issue a request for proposals from nonprofits and others to use the funds, and make recommendations to the mayor and council for spending the money starting in September.

"Our whole community must do everything we can to ensure we lower our rate of violent crime by focusing on data, using nationwide best practices fighting the root causes, and altering physical conditions," said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc.

Heavy alcohol use

After police got the grant, an advisory council of residents, business owners, community representatives and others selected gun crime and sexual violence as priorities.

A steering committee including Public Health, the Community Development Division, Madison Police, the University of Wisconsin Public Health Institute, DMI and Capitol Neighborhoods is providing advice and financial oversight.

The project area is the Downtown entertainment area in and around State Street from Capitol Square to the edge of UW-Madison at North Lake Street, and two to three blocks on either side of State Street. The primary focus is weekend nights when people are frequenting bars, especially on Friday and Saturday nights between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. and during special events.

"We are the entertainment district for the whole region. People come to a party in this area," Verveer said. "It's generally a cool thing, but what comes with it is some unsavory activity such as gun crime and sexual assault."

The main drivers of crime include heavy alcohol use and a drinking culture at the university and in the state; a mix of inebriated college students and community members and tensions over territory; crowds gathered outside bars; a culture that trivializes sexual assault or abuse; and parts of Downtown that are poorly lit and kept up, the policy paper says.

Among the conditions the safety initiative seeks to address are crowds near the Buckeye parking lot, 214 W. Gorham St., where people are known to drink from cars and guns are sometimes stored for later use, and social norms that ignore signs of sexual predation.

In such settings, a bump, wrong look or flirtation can lead to a fight or worse, Verveer said. Much of the difference compared to the past is the increasing involvement of guns, Heck said.

The advisory council suggested the following interventions:

Trained safety ambassadors who would work in pairs to be good "hosts" and "eyes and ears," not to enforce laws but to identify and safely intervene in situations such as intoxicated people acting aggressively or women being followed, before a situation can escalate. They would spot problems and coordinate with Public Health's Violence Intervention and Outreach program, the police or another agency.

Environmental design improvements to decrease accessibility and improve surveillance and upkeep in the Buckeye parking lot.

Bystander intervention training for bartenders and bar staff to support de-escalation and intervention in cases of sexual predation. The training would include gun violence and sexual violence awareness.

The safety ambassadors would be most needed from April to October, while crime prevention through environmental design and bartender training can be done year-round, the policy paper says. The concept is built on targeting crime where it's concentrated, community engagement, data, and partnerships.

Those seeking funding for the ambassador and bystander/bartender elements will be required to do training with Public Health, the police and other partners to minimize potential risks, Finke said.

Measuring success

The city expects to issue the request for proposals for the safety ambassadors and bystander intervention training as soon as Wednesday, while the city's Traffic Engineering Division and Parking Utility will use federal funds to handle the environmental improvements at the Buckeye lot.

All efforts should begin in some capacity this fall. The program will continue until September 2023.

"Getting buy-in from those who work Downtown in the evenings will be crucial," Heck said. "Another challenge will be making sure that those entities who are hired by the city to enact these programs, understand their biases, systemic biases, and the diverse folks who live, shop, play, and just hang out on State Street. In particular, we need to assure that unsheltered people will not be targeted."

Measurements of success include decreases in gun crime and sexual violence in the area; an increase in the perception of a safe and welcoming State Street area associated with the safety ambassadors; more than 50% of bars and restaurants having bystander intervention training, the policy paper says.

If they're successful, contracts could be extended for an additional year.