Madison earned a No. 2 ranking in pedestrian safety among the nation's 100 largest metro areas, a distinction that city officials say is the result of innovative crosswalks, bike lanes and other safety efforts that the city has implemented in recent years.
“These accolades for our City are not a coincidence,” Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said in a statement. “This is the result of careful planning, outreach and collaboration with residents and staff. I am delighted that our work is paying off, but we have more to do. We are aiming for Number One!”
The ranking comes from the National Complete Streets Coalition, a program from the advocacy group Smart Growth America. To come up with the ranking, the group used a “pedestrian danger index,” a formula that factors the number of people living in an area, the share of people who walk to work and the number of pedestrian fatalities. The study used data from 2008 to 2017.
With Madison, Provo, Utah, and Boston rounded up the top three metro areas. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida, was the worst. Among states, Wisconsin was ranked 15th for pedestrian safety, while Florida ranked last.
The report says that in that between 2008 and 2017, 49,340 pedestrians were killed on U.S. streets, more than 13 per day. And things are getting worse. In 2016 and 2017, more pedestrian deaths were recorded than any year since 1990. Since 2008, pedestrian deaths rose by more than 35 percent.
“What this report shows is that our streets aren’t getting safer,” say the authors. “Even more so, while traffic deaths impact every community in the United States, states and metropolitan areas across the southern continental United States, older adults, people of color, and people walking in low-income communities bear a higher share of this harm.”
The groups blamed the increase on federal policies that prioritize high speeds for cars over the safety of other road users. And they called on Congress to adopt a federal Complete Streets program to reduce the dangers to non-motor vehicle users, and on states and local governments to adopt such policies as well.
For years, the Madison has employed a complete streets approach, which considers all users — pedestrians, bicycles, handicapped people, transit and freight — as well as cars in street design. The approach has resulted in a vast network of bike lanes, innovative crosswalks and speed limits that aim to enhance safety for non-motor vehicle road users.
A law mandating a complete streets approach statewide, in place since 2009, was eliminated by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015.
City officials say Madison has introduced innovations like high-visibility crosswalks, rapid flashing beacons on busy streets and audible signals for people with impaired vision. Those are on top of larger efforts at boosting multimodal transportation, like the bike network that earned Madison platinum status from the League of American Bicyclists, one of only five cities in the nation to achieve that distinction.