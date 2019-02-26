The city’s first racial equity coordinator and a former candidate for mayor said Monday that she has been placed on paid leave after allegedly working during a three-day unpaid suspension last week.
In an email, Toriana Pettaway said she arrived to work at 9 a.m. Monday and was presented with a memo from her boss, Department of Civil Rights Director Norman Davis, saying that he had learned she made a presentation at the United Way of Dane County on Thursday during the unpaid suspension she served from Wednesday through Friday.
The suspension last week was for insubordination and failing to follow work rules, including one restricting her from contacting the media, the mayor’s office or City Council members without Davis’ OK. Davis said Pettaway will be paid for the time she worked on Thursday.
Pettaway since November has been investigated several times for insubordination and poor work performance and has also received a written warning and a one-day unpaid suspension.
In a Feb. 15 memo informing Pettaway of the three-day suspension, Davis said emailing members of the media and elected officials without his permission was “insubordinate and deceitful” and “will not be tolerated.”
He claims in the memo that Pettaway told him during a Feb. 7 disciplinary hearing that “Your policy doesn’t mean anything to me” and “I’m going to continue to divulge everything.”
In her email, Pettaway admitted that she attended the United Way meeting. “They kept calling on my personal cellphone asking if I was still coming,” she wrote.
“These excessive attracts (sic) are the same patterns of institutional racism and harassment, retaliation of people of color I was hired to address for the City of Madison,” she wrote. “Inside (sic) of addressing the issues you attract (sic) the messenger. The attacks, heighten when I announced my run for Mayor.”
In an interview, Pettaway said Davis was the primary source of a “hostile work environment” in DCR, but declined to say what, if any, steps she plans to take against the city. She said no disciplinary hearing has been set for her in the latest incident, and she’s been given no idea as to when she might return to work.
“I have a plan. I’m keeping that close,” she said. “I have to have an attorney to protect myself.”
In an email responding to Pettaway and others Pettaway copied on her initial email, Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, asked: “When does this very embarrassing scenario end. I request that the Executive Leadership place this on their agenda with their meeting with the Mayor. It is unacceptable to continue to ignore this very damaging scenario.”
In five memos dating from Nov. 29 to Feb. 6, Davis wrote that Pettaway has been disrespectful to colleagues, failed to complete work tasks on time, failed to notify him of where she was during the workday and used inappropriate “tone and grammar” in her communications to others.
In emails responding to the allegations against her, Pettaway complained of not having the support and resources needed to complete her job, claimed to have been disrespected and marginalized, alleged that she was the victim of micro-aggressions and suggested the city create a new “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice” outside the Department of Civil Rights.
She has complained to Davis, who is black, that she’s been “marginalized” as a black female working in his office.
Pettaway is paid $83,377 a year and was hired in October 2015 to be the city’s first racial equity coordinator, with responsibility for developing, administering and implementing citywide policies and procedures involving racial equity and social justice.
She announced her candidacy for mayor in September but fell one signature short of the 200 needed to get her name on the primary ballot — an oversight she initially blamed on “some White Supremacy BS” within the City Clerk’s office. She later said she was being treated poorly because she works for the city.
Davis declined to comment on the action taken against Pettaway, saying it was a “personnel matter.”
Mayor Paul Soglin did not immediately respond to phone messages. City Council President Samba Baldeh provided a Monday afternoon email from city attorney Mike May to the City Council in which May advises council members to “not comment on or respond to emails about City of Madison personnel matters” and to contact his office or city Human Resources if they have questions.