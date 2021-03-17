Madison quietly passed on enforcing much-loathed alternate-side parking rule amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just in time for it to make no difference at all, the city of Madison on Tuesday acknowledged that it didn’t enforce its alternate-side parking rules this winter.

During winter months, Madison and other municipalities in the region require people who park overnight on the streets to park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered dates and the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbed dates.

In Madison, the rules are in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. citywide from Nov. 15 to March 15, but only apply in the Downtown area — where there’s less on-street parking — when there’s a declared snow emergency. Their point is to get people used to parking on only one side of the street per night so if there is a big snowstorm, snowplowing crews can fully clear one side of the street one night and the other side the next.

Violations mean a $20 ticket, and in recent years the city has handed out upwards of 20,000 of them during the four-month ticketing season. That number fell by more than half from 2016-17 to 2019-2020, or from 13,868 to 5,903, but dropped to zero in the winter parking season just ended.

The reason, according to parking enforcement supervisor Stefanie Niesen, should be familiar by now: COVID-19.