Madison is exploring a first-ever, youth-centered housing project on a vacant city-owned property on the South Side that would deliver units and support services for young people exiting the foster care system.

The city's Community Development Division is poised to release a request for developer proposals for a youth-centered housing project at 1202 S. Park St. The site previously was cleared in anticipation of a controversial, $11 million four-story project with 58 units of permanent housing with support services for homeless individual adults and some couples, a project that was dropped.

Now, the city is looking to make available $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and possibly a transfer or lease of the property for a project intended to:

Increase the supply of safe, quality, affordable rental housing, especially for households making up to 30% of the Dane County median income, or $31,150 for a household of three.

Set aside a specific number of units to serve young adults ages 18 to 24 exiting the foster care system or other specialized care systems.

Provide sufficient support services to help those young adults transition into independent living.

"Young people who age out of the foster care system are abruptly transitioned into adulthood and face significant challenges in securing housing, often with limited resources and support from family members," Jim O'Keefe, the city's community development director, said.

The National Foster Youth Institute estimates that nationwide, after reaching age 18, 20% of children who were in foster care immediately become homeless, O'Keefe said.

The National Youth in Transition Database Wisconsin snapshot for 2017 to 2021 reports that for youth who age out of foster care, nearly 40% of those who were contacted at age 21 had experienced homelessness at some point within the last two years, he said.

Mixed ages and incomes

Periodically, the city does community engagement to get feedback on needs, O'Keefe said.

"One issue that has arisen on multiple occasions is the lack of housing options for youth, 18-24, especially those who are aging out of the foster care system," he said. "It is a population rarely targeted for housing assistance so there are limited resources available."

"A proposal to try to address the issue by supporting a development to serve this population emerged as a potential use of ARPA funds back in 2021," he said. "Since then, our community has been awarded federal funds to focus on ending youth homelessness. Those funds will be used to focus on the systems that serve this population. Together, we think these efforts will significantly improve housing prospects for youth."

The city, however, is looking to support a development that serves a variety of incomes and ages, O'Keefe said. To get funding, a development must designate at least eight units of housing as supportive units that will serve youths who've been involved in the foster care system. Further, the city will favor proposals that create additional units affordable to households earning no more than 60% of the county's median income, or $62,280 for a household of three, he said.

"We envision, either through direct service or through coordination with other service providers, an array of services that are responsive to the unique needs and circumstances of each (youth) tenant," he said. "It is likely they will include some combination of case management, educational advancement, employment/career exploration, financial literacy, social/emotional health, driver’s license attainment, credit history repair, child care and more."

The city will leave the scale and dimensions of the project to prospective developers to propose, understanding that any project must be financially feasible and conform with the current zoning, urban design guidelines and neighborhood plans, O'Keefe said.

"The project has been received favorably by Bay Creek neighbors," said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents the site. "There were concerns regarding the previous proposal due to the problems inherent to having all residents in a project being those who were recently homeless."

"This project, in contrast, meets a clear need to provide stable housing for young people transitioning out of foster care without the negatives of increased police calls and other neighborhood burdens," he said.

The Bay Creek Neighborhood Association received a presentation by the city earlier this year but does not have a formal opinion regarding the proposal at this time, association contact Cindy McCallum said.

The city expects to issue the request for proposals next week and will accept responses until June 23. After a review process, a resolution with staff recommendations will be introduced to the City Council on Sept. 5, with final council action expected on Sept. 19.

Under city rules, a variety of uses in buildings up to five stories would be allowable as a permitted use, and a conditional use approval by the Plan Commission would be required for any taller project. Also, the Urban Design Commission would do a review because the property lies within an Urban Design District.

The chosen for-profit or nonprofit developer would be expected to start construction about early 2024 to mid-2025, depending on financing.

Housing First failed

The city's last attempt to redevelop the property for housing proved controversial and unsuccessful.

In the mid-2010s, nonprofit Heartland Housing of Chicago opened the city's initial big attempts at Housing First on the East and Far West sides but dropped a third project at 1202 S. Park St. amid high numbers of police calls at the first two projects and a looming deadline to use critical federal tax credits it had secured to finance the latter redevelopment.

The city had approved providing up to $2 million for Heartland's South Park Street project. But Heartland failed to secure Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority tax credits in 2017, and the city moved to save the project by buying the site, which would have been placed on the market. The city then demolished a vacant, two-story structure there.

On a second try, Heartland secured $8.1 million in federal tax credits from WHEDA in February 2018. But Heartland paused the land use approval process as it sought to help manage requests for police service and support services demands at the first two projects.

The neighborhood had questioned Heartland's plans for the tight South Park Street site, contending there were better locations in the area for such a project.

The city then paused its pursuit of Housing First projects, which emphasize getting the chronically homeless into housing and then offering mental health, substance abuse and other services, as it reexamined the best way to provide the units. No large-scale Housing First projects have been built since then.

"Housing First works, but not when 100% of the residents are fresh off the streets," Evers said. "A mixed-income approach, laddering up from no income to fully employed, is a better way to go."

