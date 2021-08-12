Madison pursuing 2 alternative sites to growing Reindahl Park homeless encampment

The city of Madison is pursuing two sites for campgrounds that would serve as alternatives to the Reindahl Park homeless encampment, which is growing to a point city staff say is “not sustainable.”

“We’re ready to proceed with some solutions,” community development director Jim O’Keefe told members of the Equal Opportunities Commission Thursday.

O’Keefe did not identify the sites, but said the city already owns one and is looking to purchase the other. The city’s Finance Committee on Monday directed city staff to keep moving forward with plans to develop one or both locations. O’Keefe said both sites would be limited to 30 campers and have a higher level of support from city staff.

Meanwhile, the commission recommended that the City Council reject a proposal to end the sprawling Reindahl encampment, but that if it does approve the measure, the city come up with long-term solutions for campers.

Sponsored by Ald. Gary Halverson, 17th District, the proposal directs city staff to enforce ordinances prohibiting camping in city parks. In July, the council rejected a rare procedural motion to take up the measure before it went through the city’s usual committee process.