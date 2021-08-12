Madison pursuing 2 alternative sites as Reindahl Park homeless encampment grows ‘dramatically’

Based on feedback from campers and city outreach staff, O'Keefe said, both sites would be limited to 30 campers and have a higher level of support from city staff.

For the city-owned property, O'Keefe said staff plan to make improvements that would bring the site in compliance with state campground regulations, including having access to potable water and the city's sewer system. O'Keefe said the city plans to use at least part of the $2 million in federal COVID relief dollars to support solutions to homelessness.

"We’re looking to add other amenities that will make that site a much better and much safer alternative for those who will use it," O'Keefe said. "That’s going to take some time for all of that to happen, but we are proceeding down the path of getting that first location readied."

Under current city ordinances, no property in the city is allowed to be used as a campground, but some temporary encampments were allowed during the pandemic. O'Keefe said the City Council will hopefully take up a resolution to allow for some campgrounds at its Aug. 31 meeting.

Other aspects of the sites, including any property purchase, would also need approval from the City Council.