Madison pursuing 2 alternative sites as Reindahl Park homeless encampment grows ‘dramatically’

The city of Madison is pursuing two sites for campgrounds that would serve as alternatives to the Reindahl Park homeless encampment, which is growing to a point city staff say is "not sustainable."
"We’re ready to proceed with some solutions," City community development director Jim O’Keefe told members of the Equal Opportunities Commission Thursday.
The commission recommended that the City Council reject a proposal to end the sprawling encampment, and instead wait for the city to address the issues at the park.
Sponsored by Ald. Gary Halverson, 17th District, the measure would direct city staff to enforce ordinances prohibiting camping in city parks and restore Reindahl. In July, the council rejected a rare-procedural motion to take up the proposal before it went through the typical committee process.
If council members decide to approve Halverson's resolution when it comes back to them for consideration, the Equal Opportunities Commission recommended the city find viable, long-term housing solutions for those in the park.
Halverson who represents the area, said the encampment is "not healthy or safe for anyone." He said there have been "hundreds and hundreds" of complaints related to the encampment, and neighbors don't feel safe using the park because of bad behavior, including violence.
"This is not a situation that is working for the city," Halverson said.
On July 20, a man was stabbed in the neck at the park. On July 28, a group of people beat a victim with wooden clubs in the morning, and a suspect struck a victim in the face with a golf club in the afternoon.
O’Keefe said the encampment at Reindahl Park has grown "fairly dramatically" from fewer than a half dozen people to anywhere from 40 to 60 campers. O'Keefe said there is broad consensus among city staff, campers and residents that the current arrangement is "not sustainable" due to its growing size and safety concerns.
"It’s something that we need to do much better in responding to," O'Keefe said.
O'Keefe did not identify the sites, but said the city already owns one and is looking to purchase the other. In a closed session Monday, the city's Finance Committee directed city staff to keep moving forward with plans to develop one or both locations.
Based on feedback from campers and city outreach staff, O'Keefe said, both sites would be limited to 30 campers and have a higher level of support from city staff.
For the city-owned property, O'Keefe said staff plan to make improvements that would bring the site in compliance with state campground regulations, including having access to potable water and the city's sewer system. O'Keefe said the city plans to use at least part of the $2 million in federal COVID relief dollars to support solutions to homelessness.
"We’re looking to add other amenities that will make that site a much better and much safer alternative for those who will use it," O'Keefe said. "That’s going to take some time for all of that to happen, but we are proceeding down the path of getting that first location readied."
Under current city ordinances, no property in the city is allowed to be used as a campground, but some temporary encampments were allowed during the pandemic. O'Keefe said the City Council will hopefully take up a resolution to allow for some campgrounds at its Aug. 31 meeting.
Other aspects of the sites, including any property purchase, would also need approval from the City Council.
O'Keefe didn't specify a timeline for the campground projects, but said he expects it to go beyond Oct. 30 — the date the encampment would close under Halverson's resolution.
Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District, said city staff is doing their "due diligence" to find solutions, and the city should see those through before pushing people out of the park.
"Staff is working hard," Benford said. "We don’t see that on the outside, but behind the scenes there’s a lot of effort going in."