Madison public safety committee says it will study police funding, policies for protests

The Madison Public Safety Review Committee on Wednesday took its first steps toward enhancing police oversight since thousands of protesters took to the streets in Madison following the death of George Floyd.
At its first meeting in more than three months, the group committed itself to studying the police department’s funding moving forward and policies for responding to protests by creating two new subcommittees dedicated to those tasks.
The committee also recommended the creation of a civilian board overseeing the police and delayed a decision on whether to recommend creating a police monitor position — two measures that would give the community some control over the police department. The police monitor vote was delayed to ensure the position would have enough authority over police.
While the first part of the meeting was focused on those potential policy changes, the end turned into a vulnerable discussion about race and community healing among a black Madison police officer, a white police officer, a black committee member, the city's white fire chief and others.
When asked about the mental health of police officers during an update, Cpt. Mindy Winter said, “It’s a really hard time to be a cop right now.”
Winter said days and days of protests — particularly during the first three nights when a small group of individuals turned violent and started looting — have been challenging and emotional for her. She had a rock thrown at her head, and other officers were verbally berated.
On Sunday, when Winter marched on State Street alongside 10,000 others in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Winter said a 4-year-old girl asked her if she was “a good cop or a bad cop” after Winter had given her mom directions.
“There’s so much division and divisiveness right now that everybody is hurting,” Winter said. “We can’t go on.
“We aren’t bad people, and we aren’t bad cops,” she said.
Distrust felt
Committee member Charles Myadze, who is black, said he sympathized with her and commended her for "sticking it out." But he also said trust between the community and the police has been broken.
Myadze said a Madison police officer followed his 18-year-old son from Madison College to his front doorstep for “no reason.” His 14-year-old son was interrogated by a detective for something he didn’t do.
“There’s a trauma done to my son — both my sons — and they didn’t do anything wrong,” Myadze said. “So something needs to change.”
Assistant Chief Art Price, a black firefighter, said as soon as he takes off his uniform, he experiences microaggressions from white people who no longer trust him.
“It’s not just the police,” Price said. “It’s school. It’s church. It’s family. It’s the community. It's all of us.”
Airport incident
Fire Chief Steven Davis recalled a time when Price was stopped at a TSA checkpoint at the airport to get frisked, while Davis and another white official were not. With tears in his eyes, Davis said he didn’t go over to help Price or defend him, even though he should have.
While policy changes are important, Davis said the community also needs to start having tough conversations about race and how to build trust.
"It can’t be a training thing. It can’t be funding, defunding, whatever policy changes," Davis said. "None of that’s going to matter. We have to actually listen to each other."
Two subcommittees
Earlier in the meeting, though, the focus was about policy and hearing from Madison residents.
Committee member Brenda Konkel said it’s important for there to be a group to “begin to ask the questions” about police funding, including possible budget cuts. That's why one of the two subcommittees formed Wednesday will work with the city Finance Department to analyze the police department’s budget.
The Public Safety Review Committee does not have the power to cut funding from the Madison Police Department, but could make recommendations for Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway or the City Council to do so. Each year, the mayor drafts a city budget and the City Council amends it, then passes a version of it.
The other subcommittee will review Madison police’s procedures for protests.
The committee heard from protesters who criticized how Madison police handled recent protests. Jen Neuls said she saw peaceful protesters who were kneeling sprayed in the face with pepper spray.
UW-Madison student Samuel Jorudd said he felt unsafe next to police officers in riot gear, and when the police are next to protesters in “full armor,” “you can’t expect it to be completely peaceful” because protesters feel threatened.
Delay on monitor
Members of the public also criticized the mayor's office for weakening the powers of the independent police monitor when drafting the position's description.
Gregory Gelembiuk — who was a member of the group that spent four years reviewing the police department's policing and coming up with 177 recommended changes, including the police monitor — said the position's authority to investigate the police was "gutted."
The committee delayed action on the police monitor until July so those powers can be restored.
If approved by the City Council to start work, a group of three council members plans to bring the position back in line with the original recommendations, along with drafting ordinances to establish the civilian oversight board. Their work would be completed in August.
