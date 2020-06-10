Madison public safety committee says it will study police funding, policies for protests

Airport incident

Fire Chief Steven Davis recalled a time when Price was stopped at a TSA checkpoint at the airport to get frisked, while Davis and another white official were not. With tears in his eyes, Davis said he didn’t go over to help Price or defend him, even though he should have.

While policy changes are important, Davis said the community also needs to start having tough conversations about race and how to build trust.

"It can’t be a training thing. It can’t be funding, defunding, whatever policy changes," Davis said. "None of that’s going to matter. We have to actually listen to each other."

Two subcommittees

Earlier in the meeting, though, the focus was about policy and hearing from Madison residents.

Committee member Brenda Konkel said it’s important for there to be a group to “begin to ask the questions” about police funding, including possible budget cuts. That's why one of the two subcommittees formed Wednesday will work with the city Finance Department to analyze the police department’s budget.