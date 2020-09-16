Madison public safety committee recommends tear gas ban to City Council effective Feb. 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Public Safety Review Committee on Wednesday recommended banning the use of tear gas as of Feb. 2 and requesting a study by Madison police on alternatives to its use.

The committee's recommendation will go to the City Council for final approval amid concerns over the clash between police and protesters during a summer of protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

During the meeting, the committee recommended changing the effective date of a tear gas ban from the initially proposed Nov. 17 and giving the Madison Police Department until Jan. 5 to complete a study on alternatives to tear gas.

Ald. Patrick Heck, a member of the committee, proposed the date changes, as Jan. 5 and Feb. 2 are the City Council's first meetings of those months.