Madison public safety committee recommends tear gas ban to City Council effective Feb. 2

The Madison Public Safety Review Committee on Wednesday recommended banning the use of tear gas as of Feb. 2 and requesting a study by Madison police on alternatives to its use.
The committee's recommendation will go to the City Council for final approval amid concerns over the clash between police and protesters during a summer of protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
During the meeting, the committee recommended changing the effective date of a tear gas ban from the initially proposed Nov. 17 and giving the Madison Police Department until Jan. 5 to complete a study on alternatives to tear gas.
Ald. Patrick Heck, a member of the committee, proposed the date changes, as Jan. 5 and Feb. 2 are the City Council's first meetings of those months.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, who voted against Heck's revised motion, said she wanted "the study to drive the decision about the tear gas" and had put forth her own proposal to scrap the tear gas ban until the study was completed, which was voted down.
Matthew Mitnick, a resident member of the committee, voted in favor of Heck's motion and also voted in support of a separate measure Wednesday to prohibit Madison police from using tear gas, mace and impact projectiles under any circumstance. That measure, which was introduced by Ald. Max Prestigiacomo in July, was ultimately voted down by the committee.
"Having that ban in place would be a very good thing for the safety of the members of this community," Mitnick said.
The committee was the last group to make recommendations on the items relating to tear gas before they go back before the City Council, Chair Brenda Konkel said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.