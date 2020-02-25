Madison Public Market project moves forward with Plan Commission support

Madison’s public market project cleared another hurdle Monday after gaining approval for zoning changes from the Plan Commission.

On Monday, the commission recommended that the City Council rezone the property at 202 N. First St. and create a planned development. These decisions pave the way to transform the current Fleet Services building into the future home of the Madison Public Market.

Dan Kennelly, manager of the city’s Office of Business Resources, said the Plan Commission’s approval is a “milestone” for the project.

“Having the full support from the Plan Commission was a great step,” Kennelly said.

A planned development district will “facilitate the myriad uses envisioned within the public market and on the site, not all of which could easily be accommodated in conventional zoning,” according to a staff report.

The City Council will take up the zoning changes at its March 3 meeting.

For years, city leaders have discussed the possibility of a public market in Madison, envisioning it in several locations. Today, the $13 million project is slated for the corner of North First and East Johnson streets in the city’s Fleet Services building.