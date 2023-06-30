A juice and smoothie bar made from microgreens grown at an indoor vertical farm in Madison

A breakfast and lunch spot that uses locally sourced seconds and extras; jams and pickles featuring little-used or -known fruits and vegetables

A restaurant serving family recipes using products sourced from her farm and other local farms

Silk and cotton tops; scarves and garments using shibori, a Japanese technique for dyeing; hand-stitched and embroidered footwear from India; leather jackets and bags

Small-batch baked goods and confections inspired by the tastes of the American South

Tamales and other traditional food from the state of Puebla, Mexico

A Tibetan restaurant to serve as a gathering place for Madison's Himalayan region communities and others

Meet the entrepreneurs being groomed for the Madison Public Market

If the 30 entrepreneurs in the Madison Public Market's MarketReady program are any indication, the market will be a crossroads of cultural diversity.

The program is offering this group of local chefs, bakers, artisans and specialty retailers extra support as they prepare to grow their businesses into the market, which is expected to open in 2019 at the corner of East Washington Avenue and First Street.

Here's a snapshot of each of the 30 entrepreneurs and their big -- or small -- ideas. Most of the photos were submitted by the entrepreneurs for MarketReady.