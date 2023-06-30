At long last, the city and Public Market Foundation are moving toward final agreements that would allow construction of the $20.8 million, 45,000-square-foot facility in December, with an opening in the spring of 2025.
The city’s Public Market Development Committee on Thursday will consider a lease and operating agreement with the nonprofit Madison Public Market Foundation to be followed by decisions by the Finance Committee and City Council. The foundation already has approved them.
“It’s a great place to be on the path of this project,” said Matt Mikolajewski, city economic development director. “We are really thankful we’ve been able to come up with a really good agreement. Hopefully, this will help us to grow the relationship between the city and the foundation for many successful years ahead.”
Plans call for the city to convert its former two-story, 45,000-square-foot Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. into a community destination featuring a diverse group of entrepreneurs offering fresh produce, culturally diverse prepared food, and arts and crafts.
In addition, the market is to include a Food Innovation Center that would be a flexible small manufacturing venue with services and equipment to boost entrepreneurs and minority-owned enterprises. The city would continue to own the property, while the foundation would operate it.
The proposed agreements provide a 20-year lease with renewals with the foundation paying no rent for the first four years followed by an assessment of the market’s financial health and community impact. The agreements also cover tenant selection, business operations, signage, the market kitchen, safety and security, and more.
The timeline shows construction starting in December and finishing in a year, with tenant improvement construction starting in January 2025 and completion that March or April.
Meet the entrepreneurs being groomed for the Madison Public Market
If the 30 entrepreneurs in the Madison Public Market's MarketReady program are any indication, the market will be a crossroads of cultural diversity.
The program is offering this group of local chefs, bakers, artisans and specialty retailers extra support as they prepare to grow their businesses into the market, which is expected to open in 2019 at the corner of East Washington Avenue and First Street.
Here's a snapshot of each of the 30 entrepreneurs and their big -- or small -- ideas. Most of the photos were submitted by the entrepreneurs for MarketReady.
dZi Little Tibet
Namgyal Ponsar and Tharten Tsering
A Tibetan restaurant to serve as a gathering place for Madison's Himalayan region communities and others
Photo: John Hart, State Journal
Tamaleria el Poblano
Reyna and Waldo Gonzalez
Tamales and other traditional food from the state of Puebla, Mexico
AfriqueCaribe Bits & Bites
Sher Oṣinowo
Ethnic soul food drawing from West African, Caribbean, Key West and Deep South influences
TK's Noodles
Tounhia, Tou Tong and Tou Kou Khang
A noodle bar that serves custom vermicelli noodle bowls, spring rolls, pho and bubble tea
Yakub Kazi
Middle Eastern cooking techniques, Indian flavors, local ingredients and an interesting visual display.
Curtis & Cake
Monica O'Connell
Small-batch baked goods and confections inspired by the tastes of the American South
Photo: Beth Skogen
Madre Yerba
Morena Taylor-Benell
Organic body care products including body butter, baby powder and sun protection; jewelry that uses cloth from Africa; freestyle henna tattoos
Yaseen Handicrafts
Nausheen Qureishi
Silk and cotton tops; scarves and garments using shibori, a Japanese technique for dyeing; hand-stitched and embroidered footwear from India; leather jackets and bags
P & L Family
Vietnamese restaurant specializing in banh mi, Vietnamese coffee, bubble tea, smoothies and desserts
Perfect Imperfections
Jasmine Banks
Natural body care, including sugar scrub, deodorants, soaps and body oils
Photo: Amber Arnold, State Journal
Julia's Tortillas
Jessica Ruiz Galindo
Tortillas made from scratch with locally sourced ingredients
QB's Magnetic Creations
Judy Cooper
Magnetic badge holders, brooches, eyeglass holders and specialty promotional items
Mai Vang
A restaurant serving family recipes using products sourced from her farm and other local farms
Otavalo Art
Julio and Aída Cachiguango
Traditional handmade Andean crafts such as alpaca knitwear, instruments and jewelry, and traditional music performances
Brown Rice and Honey
Kristina Stanley
Vegan deli and bakery items using foraged, local and tribal-sourced ingredients; retail American Indian-produced ingredients and products
Photo: Audre Rae Photography
Savvy Pet Foods & Meat Market
Laura Riggs
Dog food, treats and toys made from humanely raised, locally sourced meat; custom meals for pets with food sensitivities
Ugly Apple Cafe
Laurel Burleson
A breakfast and lunch spot that uses locally sourced seconds and extras; jams and pickles featuring little-used or -known fruits and vegetables
Bodega Nana
Lucas Benford
A greengrocer offering value-added goods, grocery basics, and rotating daily food specials
Afreeka Wear
Kossi Apaloo
A clothing line including embroidered and screen-printed T-shirts, polos and hats
Caracas Empanadas
Luis Dompablo
Traditional Venezuelan food using locally sourced ingredients
Maipa Ly Tong-Pao and family
Hmong and Southeast Asian-inspired foods, including egg rolls, barbecue skewers, Asian coleslaw and sandwiches
Madame Chu
Josey Chu
Southeast Asian sauces, snacks and meals to go
Photo: John Hart, State Journal
Artesan Fruit
Eder Valle and family
Fruit sculptures for events and gourmet frozen fruit pops
SuperCharge! Foods
Jamaal Stricklin, Matt Roellig, P.T. Bjerke, TJ DiCiaula
A juice and smoothie bar made from microgreens grown at an indoor vertical farm in Madison
Libros for Kids, Books for Niños
Araceli Esparza
A children’s bookstore that carries bilingual books and local authors, also offering children's programming and all-ages storytelling nights
Off the Block Pizza
Donale Richards and Will Green
A new frozen and ready-to-eat pizza product from nonprofit Mentoring Positives
Taco Sunrise
Gaylene Norfleet
American-style tacos with comfort-food flavors
Melly Mell's Catering
Carmell Jackson
Healthy soul food and desserts, including locally sourced ingredients, to go
Alfredo and Alma Aleman
Foods including the unique tacos acorazados from their hometown of Morelos, Mexico