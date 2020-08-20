Madison Public Market funding sources in question due to coronavirus

Speaking broadly during the editorial board meeting, Rhodes-Conway said she ran for mayor to refocus the city’s priorities on issues including housing, transit, climate and racial equity. Now, she said police reform and the city’s response to the pandemic are focus areas.

“We just even more need to focus in on the basics and really think about how we're making sure everyone is OK, is healthy, is safe, has the opportunity to thrive in Madison and set aside some of the shiny objects that we might want but maybe can’t be a priority right now,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Specifically about the public market, Rhodes-Conway said she is not willing to take on any operating budget risk for the project.

The market construction would be funded with $7 million in Tax Increment Financing from a taxing district along East Washington Avenue, $3 million in private donations and $3 million in federal New Markets Tax Credits.