Madison Public Market funding sources in question due to coronavirus

As Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway calls for different funding options for the Madison Public Market, the Public Market Foundation Board's president says fundraising prospects and the future of prospective vendors are at risk without the city’s support.
The city is looking toward an estimated $25 million budget gap next year with about $10 million of that shortfall coming from revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding the $13 million construction cost is slated to come from a mix of the city’s Tax Increment Financing, private donations and federal tax credits.
“I think we need to look at different solutions if the market is going to go forward,” Rhodes-Conway said to the Cap Times’ Editorial Board Aug. 14.
City leaders discussed the possibility of a public market in Madison for years. Today, plans call for a year-round market to be located on the corner of North First and East Johnson streets in the city’s Fleet Services building, which is under renovation.
The market, which will be run by the nonprofit Public Market Foundation will feature local vendors offering fresh produce, culturally diverse-prepared foods and handcrafted goods. It also aims to be a business incubator and create a platform for entrepreneurs to launch their businesses.
If construction were to start next year, the market could open in 2022, according to Economic Development director Matt Mikolajewski. But if construction begins later in 2021, the opening could be closer to early 2023.
Jamaal Stricklin, president of the foundation's board, said the market should be a priority for the city because it will boost economic development, lower the barrier to starting a business and support diversity. Referencing the recent protests and demonstrations over police brutality, Stricklin said the market will be a welcoming place that can foster community healing.
“If this city wants to be what it claims to be, we have to have this,” Stricklin said.
Speaking broadly during the editorial board meeting, Rhodes-Conway said she ran for mayor to refocus the city’s priorities on issues including housing, transit, climate and racial equity. Now, she said police reform and the city’s response to the pandemic are focus areas.
“We just even more need to focus in on the basics and really think about how we're making sure everyone is OK, is healthy, is safe, has the opportunity to thrive in Madison and set aside some of the shiny objects that we might want but maybe can’t be a priority right now,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Specifically about the public market, Rhodes-Conway said she is not willing to take on any operating budget risk for the project.
The market construction would be funded with $7 million in Tax Increment Financing from a taxing district along East Washington Avenue, $3 million in private donations and $3 million in federal New Markets Tax Credits.
Though the TIF funding directly affects the capital budget, Mikolajewski said in an email that the decision to use the specific taxing district could alter its closing date, which would affect the operating budget.
Also, if the project were to receive New Markets Tax Credits, the city would be liable if the market folds in under seven years.
“The city would be saying in the worst case scenario, we will pay to operate a market,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m not comfortable signing up my future budgets or any other administration’s future budgets for that commitment.”
Mikolajewski said the value of tax credits has fallen because of the pandemic, and the project would likely not receive a tax credit allocation at $3 million.
“For the moment, we have paused our efforts in this regard and are instead looking at (federal Economic Development Administration) funding to cover this $3 million portion of the project,” Mikolajewski said.
Stricklin credited the city with helping the foundation look for other sources, but said he just wants the “funding that was promised.” Without commitment from the city, Stricklin said the foundation will have more difficulty fundraising.
He’s confident the market will be financially successful, calling it a “five-state draw.”
“I feel like we have built into our budget the ability to have a clear path to success,” Stricklin said.
