Madison Public Library moves to curbside pickup on Monday

"We continue moving forward with guidance from the Badger Bounce Back plan and in consultation with the city of Madison and Public Health Madison and Dane County," Mickells said. "It is our plan to begin to re-establish a way to return library materials, and as delivery services are restored to enhance our curbside services. "

Meanwhile, librarians are working remotely to answer library and community questions. The library has opened two new centralized telephone services: regular reference assistance and library support, and the Madison Internet Access Information Line. Both services can be reached by calling 608-315-5151 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Common questions involve checking a library record, resetting PIN numbers for restored access, placing holds, or questions about using online resources and collections. Patrons can also call for information and resource referral questions, homework questions or other assistance.

For those who need help finding access to the internet, library staff can help locate nearby public Wi-Fi or provide information about free or low-cost internet options and contact information to request internet access from private companies or public assistance programs.