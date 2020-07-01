Madison public health: COVID-19 cases from protests 'extremely small'

Attending family gatherings and frequenting bars has led to more cases of the novel coronavirus than participating in protests and demonstrations, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Janel Heinrich, director of the public health department, said information from contact tracing shows that the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 and said they have been associated with a protest or demonstration is “extremely small.”
“Compared to family gatherings, indoor and outdoor birthday parties, barbecues, those are really leading the issues when it’s not associated with a bar,” Heinrich said at a press conference Wednesday.
From June 13 through June 26, 614 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dane County and of those, 45% reported attending a gathering or party with people outside of their household.
Public Health determined 28% were associated with a cluster, which is defined as one case in a long-term care facility or two or more cases associated with one location or event around the same time.
Identified clusters included bars, workplaces, congregate facilities and daycares or preschools. At 132 cases, bars saw the most associated cases compared to 14 from workplaces, 11 from congregate facilities, three from daycares or preschools and 12 from other clusters.
This number includes those linked to a cluster in another county, for example.
Public Health Madison & Dane County did not immediately have data available to show how many positive cases were associated with protests during the week of June 13-26. Last week, Public Health shared data with the Cap Times showing that 12 people with COVID-19 said they were associated with protests.
From June 1 through June 24, 622 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dane County, according to public health data. When asked if they had attended a gathering, party or meeting with people from outside their household in the 14 days before experiencing symptoms, 213 answered ‘yes.’
Of those, 12 said they had attended a protest, six said they didn’t know and 115 didn’t answer, which could mean that the case is still under investigation or the question was not asked.
Heinrich said the increase in cases is “concerning but preventable.” On Wednesday, Public Health announced a new order that prohibits bars from offering indoor dining and service and limits indoor and outdoor gatherings.
“This targeted strategic approach keeps us from having to return entirely to much stricter orders, but we will return to more restrictive orders if we continue on this path,” Heinrich said.
Tavern League Wisconsin president Chris Marsicano knocked county officials for their work “to blame the industry” while “conveniently” ignoring the protesters who have been gathering in Madison.
“With increased testing comes increased cases that should not come as a surprise,” he added in a statement. “Like other businesses in the county our members provide a safe and responsible environment for their customers and employees.”
He also argued the county doesn’t have the legal authority to issue the restrictions because of the state Supreme Court’s ruling in May striking down Gov. Tony Evers' administration's extended "safer at home" directive.
Some counties initially rolled back their own orders out of fear of legal challenge and, more recently, a local judge halted Racine’s COVID-19 restrictions which prevented enforcement of the order, according to the Racine Journal Times. But Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul previously found the court's decision was "not directly controlling on powers" held by local health officers because it "addressed only DHS's authority" in state statute.
Dane County officials previously expressed confidence their orders are legal and authorized under state statute.
But Marsicano argued the directives are “unlawful” and “causing irreparable financial harm” to Dane County tavern owners’ businesses after they faced closures or restrictions for more than 100 days.
Community spread increasing
Local officials called on residents to consider how their actions affect others during the pandemic and to adhere to public health guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reported that over two weekends, the level of community spread in Dane County increased from 24% to 37%. Also, she said the average age of people infected is 23.
“We cannot keep moving in that direction,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It threatens our most vulnerable neighbors, it threatens our economy and it threatens all of our health and wellbeing.”
Although the number of cases is increasing, Dr. Nasia Safdar of UW Health said the health care system is not seeing an increase in admissions or hospitalizations “at this point.”
“It is very likely that in the next few weeks, if things go as they have been, we will,” Safdar said.
Acknowledging that people are tired of taking precautions, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the community is likely not even in the middle stage of the pandemic and residents need to remain cautious.
“Just because we’re tired of it, doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous or contagious than it was in March,” Parisi said.
Both Rhodes-Conway and Parisi called for the community to work together to slow the spread of the virus.
“We have to restore the spirit and approach that brought us so much success at the beginning of this outbreak,” Parisi said. “We can get this under control but it will require that everyone in the community do their part.”
Doing their part includes following public health guidelines to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing if people are out with others and to limit going out in public.
Local medical professionals at the press conference, including Dr. Amy Franta of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison, Dr. Dan Shirley of UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Safdar, urged residents to wear masks and practice physical distancing.
Wisconsin is one of 18 states that don’t require face masks to be worn in public, according to media reports, a reality that’s unlikely to change at the state level.
But locally, when asked about implementing a mask requirement, Heinrich said “we are considering every option” and aim to make decisions through an equity impact analysis.
While much is unknown about the virus, Safdar said it is responsive to human behavior and that limiting physical mobility and practicing distancing works to slow its spread.
“The coronavirus pandemic is far from over. We’re not even halfway there yet,” Safdar said. “We have to continue to practice the behaviors to allow us to suppress it until there are more effective therapeutic and preventative measures available.”
