Madison public health: COVID-19 cases from protests 'extremely small'

“It is very likely that in the next few weeks, if things go as they have been, we will,” Safdar said.

Acknowledging that people are tired of taking precautions, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the community is likely not even in the middle stage of the pandemic and residents need to remain cautious.

“Just because we’re tired of it, doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous or contagious than it was in March,” Parisi said.

Both Rhodes-Conway and Parisi called for the community to work together to slow the spread of the virus.

“We have to restore the spirit and approach that brought us so much success at the beginning of this outbreak,” Parisi said. “We can get this under control but it will require that everyone in the community do their part.”

Doing their part includes following public health guidelines to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing if people are out with others and to limit going out in public.