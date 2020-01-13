Madison public golf courses need investments of $34.7 million to $52.5 million

"I wish we had invested in the 1980s when we were making money," Knepp said.

In 2018, severe flooding in the late summer caused damage and led to a drop in revenues, resulting in the net loss of $863,320 for the year, and total golf course liabilities exceeded assets for the first time in history.

The Golf Enterprise had been spending down its own cash reserves to cover deficits but the city made a loan from its own unassigned cash reserve to cover the large shortfall in 2018, city finance director David Schmiedicke said.

Final numbers are not available, but the courses are expected to lose between $450,000 and $550,000 in 2019, Knepp said. "It's not as bad as the year before, but it's not good," he said, adding that the gap closed a bit in 2019 due to better weather. "We were open more."

The city is beginning the process of closing its books for 2019 and should have a pre-audited financial performance report for the Golf Enterprise for last year by mid- to late-spring, Schmiedicke said.

Failing infrastructure