Madison protest organizers defend vandalism as 'contributions to liberation'

DeSpain said that several police officers have been injured, though none seriously, from being hit with “big rocks,” with one Wausau officer getting hit in the head.

“We try to stay in what you call ‘soft gear,’” he said. “But because of the change in some behavior at various points in time — last night it was a law enforcement person being hit in the face, rocks being thrown at officers and windows breaking again — we’ve had to change our strategy to some extent. Not that we wanted to do that, but we have to try to protect property and protect our officers.”

While most of the speakers Monday were black, most of the crowd, and the protesters seen on video causing property damage downtown, were white.

DeSpain confirmed Monday that “some protest activities are being organized via social media.”

He said those taking part in the small, more violent, protests are “coopting these events into something dangerous.”

“They’re carrying guns, they’ve shot at our armored vehicle, they’re throwing rocks,” he said.

In other cities, officials have pointed to the involvement of Antifa, short for anti-fascist, protesters, who have in recent years mounted militant counter protests at far-right rallies.