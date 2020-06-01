Madison protest organizers defend vandalism as 'contributions to liberation'

After a second night of unrest in downtown Madison drew an aggressive response from police and National Guard soldiers, protest organizers alluded to more of the same Monday at a press conference that drew hundreds of supporters.
“In terms of the rebellion, people are going to rebel until they’re not going to rebel,” said M. Adams, co-director of Freedom Inc. “That’s all I’ll say about that.”
The press conference, held in front of the Madison Police Central District office in the City-County Building, was more rally that media event, drawing hundreds, the vast majority of them young and white. It preceded an “action” as the crowd followed a line of youths displaying a large Black Lives Matter as they marched south from the Capitol Square.
On Saturday, a large peaceful protest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago erupted into violence as police lobbed tear gas grenades during skirmishes with a group, some of whom looted, shattered windows, spray-painted storefronts or otherwise caused damage to at least 75 businesses.
Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after white Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Video showed him pleading "I can't breathe" as Chauvin continued to press his knee into his neck as three other officers stood by.
After hundreds of volunteers descended on the State Street business district early on Sunday to help clean up the mess, another peaceful protest turned violent, causing another round of vandalism and tear gas.
At Monday’s press conference, speakers from Freedom Inc., an activist group that advocates for minority and LGBTQ communities, and other groups defended the vandalism.
“Our organizations will not denounce any black person’s display of grief and/or rage,” said Mahnker Dahnweih of Freedom Inc. “All actions against racist state violence are justified, and we will not minimize these contributions to liberation.”
She added: “Thank all the youth freedom fighters who were in the streets fighting last night and Saturday night. Every action is a contribution to liberation.”
Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and the Party for Socialism and Liberation issued a list of demands that include: defunding the Police Department and instead investing in anti-oppression efforts and “life-affirming infrastructure” for black people; freeing all inmates at the Dane County Jail; and abolishing police powers in favor of safety structures that support oppressed people.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway didn’t respond to a request for comment on the demands.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Sheriff Dave Mahoney didn’t have a comment because he “does not have the blanket ability to release people from jail.”
Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said the demands don’t directly involve police administration, as funding for the department is determined by elected officials.
“We’re doing everything we can, including currently, trying to assist people in peacefully moving about the city as they protest,” he said Monday afternoon. “They’re on John Nolen Drive right now blocking traffic, and we’re there to assist them.”
He said police have been coming in from agencies around the state to help with the unrest.
"We're trying to rotate our people out as best we can, but they're tired," he said. "We were hoping this would kind of run it's course ... but obviously that's not the case."
Speakers Monday also called for the firing of Matthew Kenny, the white Madison police officer who five years ago shot unarmed black teen Tony Robinson, setting off a wave of outrage.
“This notion of violence on State Street is problematic and misguided and liberal,” said Bianca Gomez of Freedom Inc. “Violence is brutalizing black children in schools. Violence is poverty. And violence is using tear gas to protect property.”
DeSpain said that several police officers have been injured, though none seriously, from being hit with “big rocks,” with one Wausau officer getting hit in the head.
“We try to stay in what you call ‘soft gear,’” he said. “But because of the change in some behavior at various points in time — last night it was a law enforcement person being hit in the face, rocks being thrown at officers and windows breaking again — we’ve had to change our strategy to some extent. Not that we wanted to do that, but we have to try to protect property and protect our officers.”
While most of the speakers Monday were black, most of the crowd, and the protesters seen on video causing property damage downtown, were white.
DeSpain confirmed Monday that “some protest activities are being organized via social media.”
He said those taking part in the small, more violent, protests are “coopting these events into something dangerous.”
“They’re carrying guns, they’ve shot at our armored vehicle, they’re throwing rocks,” he said.
In other cities, officials have pointed to the involvement of Antifa, short for anti-fascist, protesters, who have in recent years mounted militant counter protests at far-right rallies.
The Madison Antifa’s Facebook page on Monday posted a Wisconsin State Journal story on Sunday’s confrontations with police with the comment: Madison Police Department – while your brothers in domestic terrorism blue are protecting fascism, antifascists will continue to cause fascists many problems.”
At Monday’s event, Adams said more “actions” will be scheduled for this week, part of a national week of action.
She referred to the current unrest as a “rebellion” and that the Black Lives Matter movement is uncompromising.
“We are here to put you on notice,” she said. “You either get with the movement or the movement gets you.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.