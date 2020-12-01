Madison proposing a facelift for bucolic Vilas Park

The draft plan is intended to address the park’s needs, not just in terms of maintenance but a vision for the future, the Parks Division says.

The main shelter building, set on the shore of the lagoon near a bridge, is more than 50 years old and wearing down, Knepp said. Its walls were designed to be removable so it could transition from an open structure in the summer to a warming house in the winter. But that flexibility makes the building energy-inefficient.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new building would include a community room, still act as a warming shelter for skating and hockey and offer views of the lagoon and lake. The plan also envisions two new smaller, open picnic shelters and the renovated bathhouse.

The park’s six tennis courts are filled with cracks and have been resealed at least six times with diminishing returns after each repair, Knepp said. Like most of the park’s paths and parking, they were built to an earlier standard insufficient for the often wet and mucky soils that they sit upon.