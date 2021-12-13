Madison proposal would ban breeding, selling animals for experimentation purposes

A proposed Madison ordinance would ban businesses in the city from breeding or selling animals for “the purpose of medical, surgical or chemical experimentation,” but the law would not apply to UW-Madison, which uses animals for research and does some of its own breeding.
Ald. Lindsay Lemmer said the proposed ordinance, which was introduced to the City Council last week, is a preventative measure, particularly to keep beagle breeders out of the city. She said she’s not aware of any business in Madison currently breeding animals for experimentation.
“I feel that breeding beagles to be tested on is a rather ugly thing,” Lemmer, 3rd District, said. “This is purely a proactive step.”
Lemmer said the small size and docile nature of beagles — reasons they make good pets for families — are why breeders prefer to raise them for experimentation purposes. If approved, the ordinance would not apply to state employees working on state land, such as the university.
Nadine Connor, the associate vice chancellor for research policy and compliance at UW-Madison, said while there’s no expected impact on the university, she’s disappointed the proposal doesn’t recognize the importance of animals in research.
“Even though it doesn’t affect us directly, we believe that animals are an important aspect of research because they allow us to better understand complex living organisms, mechanisms of disease, etc.,” Connor said.
Animals are used in university research from developing vaccines and studying neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s to agricultural research, she said. The most common animals used at UW-Madison — accounting for approximately 75% — are fish, Connor said, particularly zebra fish.
She said some animals are bred at the university, usually mice but also other animals like primates. Connor said she’s unaware if any businesses that researchers purchase animals from are located in Madison.
“Often animals are commercially available and we don’t have to do the breeding, but that is something that is done a fair amount of the time,” she said.
Lemmer said she was “very careful and very sensitive” when crafting the proposal to not have a “negative impact on the local economy.” She encourages the use of alternatives to animals in research whenever possible.
Connor said a review process for research proposals vets whether alternatives to animal use are possible.
“For the studies that we’re doing, there wouldn’t be alternatives because that would have been examined,” she said. “We wish that there were alternatives.”
Lemmer said her proposal was inspired by recent efforts in nearby municipalities.
Last year, voters in the village of Spring Green backed a referendum banning the breeding of cats or dogs for medical research or experimentation, while Richland Center passed an ordinance similar to the proposed one in Madison. In 2018, Mount Horeb voters turned down a referendum declaring facilities that breed, sell or use cats or dogs for animal research as public nuisances.
Those efforts have largely been symbolic in backlash to nearby kennels breeding dogs for experimentation. In August, three out-of-state animal activists were charged in Dane County for allegedly stealing three beagles in April 2017 from a town of Blue Mounds animal testing and breeding facility.
Under the proposed Madison ordinance, a first offense would be a $300 citation plus court costs for a total of $439. By fifth and subsequent offenses, tickets would be $2,000 plus $581 in court costs.
Lemmer’s proposal, which is cosponsored by Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, will be heard at the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County on Jan. 5. It is anticipated to return to the council for a vote Jan. 18.