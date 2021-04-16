Madison property values rise amid pandemic with big jump for single-family homes

In addition, the city saw increases in the average value of condominiums of 6%, slightly less than last year, and an increase for two-unit and three-unit apartments of 8.8%, roughly double the percentage of last year's changes.

But there's another side to rising values.

"We continue to see signs that housing in Madison is increasingly unaffordable," Rhodes-Conway said. "In particular, homeownership is out of reach for far too many people. We must continue to work to support homeownership, particularly in communities of color. We must also dramatically increase the supply of both affordable housing and housing in general in Madison."

Again, the city's priciest homes were in Spring Harbor on Lake Mendota, where the average value rose 5.4% to $1.17 million. The Woodward area on Lake Mendota rose 7.1% to $1.01 million to become the second area of the city to top average values over $1 million. Lakeshore homes on the Isthmus rose an average 5.7% to $920,700.

The most-affordable homes were in the Burr Oaks-Lincoln School area on the South Side, where average values rose 10% to $160,100. But only four other areas had average values under $200,000. Three years ago, five neighborhoods had values under $150,000.