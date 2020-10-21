 Skip to main content
Madison property owner backs out of tentative deal for homeless men's shelter site
top story

Madison property owner backs out of tentative deal for homeless men's shelter site

Site of proposed homeless men's shelter (copy) (copy)

The city of Madison and Dane County had hoped to buy this building at 4111 East Towne Blvd for a new homeless men's shelter. City officials learned Tuesday night that the property owner withdrew his signature from the purchase and sale agreement with the city. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

After announcing plans Tuesday to acquire property near East Towne Mall to develop a homeless men’s shelter, Madison officials learned later that evening the owner of the site backed out of the offer.

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a resolution for the city to buy a two-story, 22,584-square-foot former child care facility that is now vacant located at 4111 East Towne Boulevard.  

City officials were notified Tuesday night by an attorney representing the owner of the 4111 East Towne Boulevard property that the owner is withdrawing his signature from the purchase and sale agreement with the city, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

“Obviously, this is unexpected and disappointing news,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. But it will not deter the city and the county from our serious intent to develop a new shelter facility.” 

[Madison homeless advocates cheer news of potential men's shelter near East Towne]

Earlier Tuesday, the mayor and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi held a press conference announcing the project, which aims to provide an overnight shelter that could accommodate laundry services and a kitchen.

Josh Wescott, chief of staff to Parisi, said in a statement Wednesday that the city and county have demonstrated a "clear financial and moral commitment" to this project.  

"The partnership that's come together to create a new night shelter is unprecedented," Wescott said in a statement. "City and county staff are already mapping next steps to identify potential community partners."

The city would provide $3 million with Dane County contributing another $3 million, which Executive Joe Parisi included in his 2021 Capital Budget proposal. The property at 4111 East Towne Boulevard would cost $1.3 million.

“Together we have laid out a $6 million dollar commitment to this project, and we are focused on moving it forward as expeditiously as possible,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Alternative locations are already being examined anew.”

Abigail Becker

