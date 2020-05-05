Madison projects $30 million budget shortfall, more spending cuts due to COVID-19

In her message to managers Tuesday on the next capital budget, Rhodes-Conway said she remains committed to the priorities of more affordable housing, mitigating impacts of climate change, diversity and eliminating racial disparities, but said COVID-19 has forced new priorities.

“COVID-19 has touched every corner of our organization and completely changed the way we are providing services to our residents,” she said. “As we have worked to adapt over the past months, I have seen countless ways we have remained focused on the priorities laid out one year ago. I remain committed to making investments in these areas, but know that we will identify new areas of need resulting from the impacts of COVID-19, and must prioritize those.“

All agencies are being encouraged to find ways to decrease spending in the 2021 capital budget that won’t unduly impact essential services, she said. Agency requests should be prioritized and requests for existing projects must be consistent with the five-year, 2020 Capital Improvement Plan. Requests for new or longer-term projects may be submitted, but a full budget proposal must be ready for them, she said.