Madison projects $18 million budget shortfall for 2022

Agencies are being told not to account for costs related to absorbing much of the town of Madison in November 2022, because those will be part of the mayor's proposed budget.

Federal relief

The $47.2 million that the city will be receiving as part of the federal American Rescue Plan, or ARP, should help make the city's budget situation less dire, but doesn't solve all the problems. The funding can go toward costs — including making up for revenue losses — from March 3 through Dec. 31, 2024.

Areas the money can go to include containing and mitigating COVID-19, mental health needs, bonuses for public-facing employees who have been responding to the pandemic, and addressing negative economic impacts, such as the losses seen in the tourism and hospitality sector, Schmiedicke said.

The federal relief money can't be put into the city's "rainy day fund" or used to pay off the city's debt, Schmiedicke said.

Challenges ahead

The Finance Department calculated that Madison has lost so much revenue that the entire $47.2 million could be spent on maintaining government services over the next three years, if the City Council and mayor choose.