Madison police union rejects mayor’s cost-cutting proposals

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s 2021 Operating Budget proposal assumes $1.5 million in savings realized through changing labor contracts with the city’s police and fire unions. But only one of them plans to renegotiate.
Under contracts negotiated by the previous administration, police officers and firefighters are scheduled to receive a 3.75% pay increase in January. Reopening those agreements is one way the mayor is attempting to balance a tight 2021 budget and avoid a potential $16.5 million shortfall.
While Fire Fighters Local 311 president Mahlon Mitchell said the union plans to alter its agreement with the city, the Madison Professional Police Officers Association does not expect to make changes.
“I’m still hopeful that as we finalize the budget that we will be able to at least begin a conversation with MPPOA, but we are running out of time,” Rhodes-Conway said Nov. 5.
In the Fire Department’s budget, the mayor proposed $531,540 or 0.87% in reductions that include savings from renegotiating the final year of the existing contract between the city and Firefighters Local 311 union.
Rhodes-Conway assumes $1 million in savings through renegotiating the final year of the contract with the MPPOA or through eliminating positions as they become vacant throughout the first quarter of next year.
But MPPOA president Kelly Powers said the police union has not seen a “realistic” proposal from the mayor.
“The MPPOA will not bargain outside of a scheduled session without a good faith proposal from the mayor, and without a mutually beneficial proposal extended by the mayor it was clear this exchange could not be constructive,” Powers said in a statement.
In her operating budget announcement, Rhodes-Conway said a majority of the savings can be realized if police and fire employees agree to take the same health insurance package as all other city employees.
“The city of Madison is facing an unprecedented time, and we are dealing with incredible challenges on many levels, including the budget,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Monday. “I am working to support our city employees while still providing essential services and a safety net for many negatively affected by the COVID pandemic.”
Support Local Journalism
Mitchell said the firefighters union plans to make changes to its health insurance plan starting in January, rather than in 2022, to save costs. He said he hopes the accrued savings from changing Local 311’s contract will prevent future layoffs, staffing changes or station closures.
“As 311, we’ve always been partners with the city and our administration and making sure our community is made whole and making sure our members are getting paid and having good hours, wages and working conditions,” Mitchell said. “We see it as a partnership instead of us versus them.”
Police union
Rhodes-Conway is asking the MPPOA to continue talks, saying that the tough financial times require everyone to play a part in balancing the 2021 budget. For example, the mayor said the public is being asked to accept reduced service levels and general employees will take between two and four furlough days.
“In a time when every concession makes a great impact on the whole, it’s more important than ever that we learn to work together for a more resilient Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I invite MPPOA to continue conversations with us to achieve this goal.”
Powers said the union has met with the mayor four times, and the mayor proposed MPPOA “surrender items already bargained for in good faith and receive nothing in return for that action.” He said part of the last proposal from the mayor, including a requirement that newly hired employees live within 15 miles of Madison city limits, was the “furthest thing from acting in good faith.”
Powers notes past concessions made by MPPOA, including giving up the 100% city paid health insurance standard and moving to 88% of the average premium in January 2022. He also pointed to recent conflict between the mayor and the MPPOA, which led to a vote of ‘no confidence’.
“In a year where our membership has been demonized by the mayor and certain members of the City Council, we are not compelled to make blind concessions without any extension of a real or practical proposal,” Powers said.
If the contract talks are unsuccessful, the city will have to find savings through cuts elsewhere.
The City Council begins budget deliberations Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and could extend through Nov. 11 and 12, if needed. Public comment will only be heard on Tuesday.
