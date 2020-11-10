Madison police union rejects mayor’s cost-cutting proposals

But MPPOA president Kelly Powers said the police union has not seen a “realistic” proposal from the mayor.

“The MPPOA will not bargain outside of a scheduled session without a good faith proposal from the mayor, and without a mutually beneficial proposal extended by the mayor it was clear this exchange could not be constructive,” Powers said in a statement.

In her operating budget announcement, Rhodes-Conway said a majority of the savings can be realized if police and fire employees agree to take the same health insurance package as all other city employees.

“The city of Madison is facing an unprecedented time, and we are dealing with incredible challenges on many levels, including the budget,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Monday. “I am working to support our city employees while still providing essential services and a safety net for many negatively affected by the COVID pandemic.”

Mitchell said the firefighters union plans to make changes to its health insurance plan starting in January, rather than in 2022, to save costs. He said he hopes the accrued savings from changing Local 311’s contract will prevent future layoffs, staffing changes or station closures.