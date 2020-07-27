Madison police union: No-confidence vote the result of 'many months' of frustration

Due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the city is facing tremendous budget challenges and looking at an estimated $30 million budget gap in 2020 and $25 million shortfall in 2021.

Because of this, Rhodes-Conway asked all agencies to propose 5% budget cuts and the police and fire unions reopen their contracts “because the City cannot afford the terms negotiated during the previous administration.”

“We recognize this – and other budget measures – will be tough on our city employees, and we have been working with our unions and associations to address these challenges,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Unlike other public sector unions in Wisconsin, police and fire unions have more power than other city employees to negotiate pay and other employment matters.

“This is the beginning of a process, not the end,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I again invite MPPOA to work with us both to balance the budget and to reimagine how we provide public safety to all of Madison.”

