Madison police try to 'balance the razor's edge' to protect right to protest, stop violence

Rhodes-Conway emphasized that there have been very few serious injuries among police and protesters in Madison.

“Protecting buildings and property, especially where residents live and work, is another top priority,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Although there have been missteps along the way, I have heard that at the unified command center — where decisions are made in real time by law enforcement — that there has been a high level of agreement about when to intervene and when not to intervene.”

A tightrope

Finding the right police posture is a challenge. A small number of people may be looking to bait police into confrontation. There is heightened sensitivity about making arrests. Officers are struggling with long hours, morale, and have concerns about their own safety. Police have questions about the support of policy makers.

“I think that the police have been correctly following the protocol for monitoring peaceful protests, but they are in new territory in dealing with violent individuals and groups who disobey lawful orders, and who also seem to provoke confrontations and engagement with the police,” said Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District.