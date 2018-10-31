With funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, the Madison Police Department and Madison Metropolitan School District will develop critical response teams in the city’s high schools to reduce school violence and address mental health.
The three-year, $250,000 grant is a result of the Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School violence Act of 2018, which was created by Congress to assist local governments in developing school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams with school law enforcement personnel.
The grant funding, approved Tuesday by the City Council, will be used to implement a school-based “restorative critical response” to high threat level violence incidents within Madison’s four traditional and two alternative high schools.
“It’s very exciting because it’s an opportunity to really focus on standardizing some of our responses and promote, at the same time, a restorative type model,” MPD Capt. John Patterson said.
Patterson said the model will bring together schools, restorative justice courts, schools and community members to address school violence.
A project team made up of MPD and school district staff will support the grant-funded project coordinator to train school-based teams in a restorative justice approach , which is “based on respect, responsibility, and relationship-repairing focused on various levels of support,” according to the resolution.
“School safety is every district’s top priority, and it relies on our proactive systems and protocols, as well as the strength of our school communities,” MMSD safety coordinator Joe Balles said in a statement. “Through this grant, we’ll be able to do more critical work on building relationships and strong school climates.”
The project will also focus on specialized training sessions for how to work with students who are experiencing mental health crises.
“The anticipated impact is improved coordination and effectiveness of responses to violence, providing specialized training sessions for school officials as they relate to responding to on-campus mental health crisis by training staff at each school to implement the (restorative critical response model),” the resolution states.
The funding will be used to reimburse the school district for the coordinator’s salary and benefits and training for the teams. There is to additional city expense created by this grant project.
Patterson said a goal of the limited grant is to create long-term practices.
“We’re really optimistic that it’s something that can be sustainable, so that by the end of year three things aren’t going to fall off the rails,” Patterson said.