Madison police oversight measures may ‘encroach’ on Police and Fire Commission, attorney says

Findley is also a former member of the PFC and former co-chair of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee — the group that recommended the monitor and civilian board after reviewing Madison police’s policies for more than four years.

The goal of the monitor and board, Findley said, is to support the PFC’s work by giving them greater access to information when considering whether to hire, fire or discipline an officer.

During his time on the PFC, Findley said it was hard for residents with legitimate complaints against the police department or an officer to gather facts and present them in a cohesive way. The board and monitor could “help fix that” by providing guidance to citizens, Findley said.

Working together

Findley said the board and monitor could also “bring public scrutiny” to problems that don’t end up resulting in disciplinary action — an important role that doesn’t impede the PFC’s powers.

“That’s what we need in order to develop the kind of trust, and repair damaged relationships with some of the communities that are hurting so badly right now,” Findley said.