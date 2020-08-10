Madison police oversight measures get green light from Finance Committee

The original version of the ordinance would have prohibited the department from obtaining any military equipment through the federal program, but an alternate resolution allowed for some equipment while prohibiting tear gas, bayonets, grenades and explosives, armor-piercing firearms and ammunition, combat vehicles and weaponized drones.

Under the alternate, the police department would not be able to use any item valued at more than $50,000 that is acquired without the City Council approval. Twice a year, the department would have to submit a report to the council of all equipment that was obtained.

The alternate was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Alds. Michael Verveer and Rebecca Kemble voting against it. Verveer proposed amendments that would have banned all weapons and ammunition, and lowered the $50,000 to $10,000, but both of those measures failed.

Generally, the department does not use the 1033 program for weapons or ammunition. But Wahl said if the cost of guns or ammunition spikes in future years, the program could be a good option for obtaining firearms without straining the city’s budget. Wahl said Madison police wouldn’t use the program to get military-grade weapons, but to obtain for free the firearms they already use.