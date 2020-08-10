Madison police oversight measures get green light from Finance Committee

The Madison Finance Committee on Monday unanimously recommended approval of several police oversight measures, including an ordinance that would create an independent police monitor position and a Civilian Oversight Board to hold the police department accountable.
Under the proposed ordinance, the police monitor would have the power to subpoena the police department and conduct independent investigations of officers and the chief. The 13-person civilian board would hire the monitor, conduct an annual review of the police chief and make policy recommendations to police, among other duties.
Both oversight measures were fundamental recommendations of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, a community group that spent more than four years studying the police department’s policies and created a report of 177 recommended changes.
Also unanimously recommended were a position description for the monitor, a budget resolution that outlines how much the position and board will cost and a final report that selects nine local organizations to nominate members for the civilian board.
All of the measures still need City Council approval.
Each of the nine community groups will submit three names for appointment to the board, with the mayor and City Council picking nine from that pool. The mayor and council will also each pick two members.
Among the organizations are an LGBTQ nonprofit, a behavioral health clinic, a nonprofit that provides services for people involved in the criminal justice system, and activist groups that led recent protests in Madison against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
In a related development Monday, the Madison Police and Fire Commission posted the position announcement for the vacant city police chief. The commission hopes to hire a chief by December or January.
The description states the new chief must have an "understanding of structural racism and the history of policing in America," and a "commitment to diversity, equity and inclusiveness," among other requirements. Candidates have until Sept. 14 to apply.
Military gear
Supporting another police oversight measure, the Finance Committee also recommended banning the Madison Police Department from getting some military gear from the federal government.
Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl said the National Defense Authorization Act’s 1033 Program has been used to acquire N95 face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, flashlights, tourniquets, and some big-ticket items such as night-vision equipment and robotics that allow police to minimize the risk of direct encounters. The military equipment comes at no cost to the police department, except for shipping.
The original version of the ordinance would have prohibited the department from obtaining any military equipment through the federal program, but an alternate resolution allowed for some equipment while prohibiting tear gas, bayonets, grenades and explosives, armor-piercing firearms and ammunition, combat vehicles and weaponized drones.
Under the alternate, the police department would not be able to use any item valued at more than $50,000 that is acquired without the City Council approval. Twice a year, the department would have to submit a report to the council of all equipment that was obtained.
The alternate was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Alds. Michael Verveer and Rebecca Kemble voting against it. Verveer proposed amendments that would have banned all weapons and ammunition, and lowered the $50,000 to $10,000, but both of those measures failed.
Generally, the department does not use the 1033 program for weapons or ammunition. But Wahl said if the cost of guns or ammunition spikes in future years, the program could be a good option for obtaining firearms without straining the city’s budget. Wahl said Madison police wouldn’t use the program to get military-grade weapons, but to obtain for free the firearms they already use.
The council could require the police department to return any items when it reviews the biannual report.
Equity program
Also Monday, the Finance Committee recommended approval of a $750,000 equity program aimed at supporting small businesses owned by people of color. Only Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney voted against the program.
Using leftover 2020 capital budget funds, the Small Business Equity and Recovery Program would offer several grants for the businesses, increase funding for the Black and Latino chambers of commerce, and provide pop-up retail opportunities for business owners of color and other historically underrepresented groups, among other supports.
The initiative would also include a "BusinessReady" program in which a group of entrepreneurs would be selected to form a cohort that would receive extra support from the city.
