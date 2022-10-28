Madison police oversight board picks runner-up for independent police monitor

After two earlier candidates backed out of offers to be the city of Madison's first independent police monitor, a city of Milwaukee attorney who was passed over for the job earlier this month appears to have agreed to take it, according to city documents.

Robert Copley, who was one of four finalists interviewed for the position in August, is a public records legal advisor for Milwaukee.

Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board met in closed session Thursday night to discuss personnel matters, and on Friday a substitute resolution for Monday's city Finance Committee meeting appeared that names Copley as the monitor starting Dec. 5 at a salary of $122,000.

His appointment would still need to be approved by the City Council.

Racine's City Council president and former state parole commission chair John Tate II was named monitor Oct. 10 but backed out days later to take a staff job with the city of Racine.

The monitor job — which has been adopted, in some form, in many large cities — would have the ability in Madison to investigate police and conduct community outreach on police matters. Neither the oversight board nor the monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission.

The effort to hire a police monitor has seen fits and starts since the oversight board's creation in September 2020.

The board's first hiring process, launched in July 2021, drew 30 applicants. Two were named finalists in October 2021, but one dropped out shortly thereafter.

In January, the sole finalist for the job, current city Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, dropped out of the running as well amid revelations that he discriminated against a woman he had been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company about 16 years ago.

The board and monitor position were created by the Madison City Council after years of pressure from activists to increase oversight of police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings. The creation of the monitor was also one of 146 recommendations in a December 2017 consultant's report that deemed the police department "far from 'a department in crisis" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."

This story will be updated.