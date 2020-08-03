Madison police oversight: 9 organizations recommended to pick members of civilian board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A City Council work group on Monday recommended nine local organizations that, if selected, would nominate members for the Civilian Oversight Board envisioned to hold the Madison Police Department accountable.

Among the organizations are an LGBTQ nonprofit, a behavioral health clinic, a nonprofit that provides services for people involved in the criminal justice system, and activist groups that led recent protests in Madison against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The work group — made up of Alds. Shiva Bidar, Donna Moreland and Rebecca Kemble — also unanimously recommended the ordinance that will create the board and an independent police monitor, a yet-to-be hired person who would have the power to investigate the police department and file formal complaints against officers. The ordinance still needs council approval, which the work group hopes will happen in early October.

Both oversight measures were fundamental recommendations of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, a community group that spent more than four years studying the police department’s policies and creating a report of 177 recommended changes.