Madison police monitor hire falls through once again, city says

The board and monitor position were created by the Madison City Council after years of pressure from activists to increase oversight of police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings. The creation of the monitor was also one of 146 recommendations in a December 2017 consultant’s report that deemed the police department “far from ‘a department in crisis’” whose use of force was “limited in volume and primarily minor in nature.”

Neither the board nor the monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city’s Police and Fire Commission, or PFC. But they can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city’s police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.