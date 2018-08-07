The Madison Police Department has launched an effort to catalog the locations of private surveillance cameras so the video they produce can be more easily tapped in police investigations.
“This will provide investigators with quick contact information when they are searching for video evidence,” the department said in a statement posted online Tuesday. “Currently, officers and detectives need to canvass areas where crimes have occurred to see what cameras might be present. The process can be time-consuming and time is often of the essence when criminals are on the run.”
Owners of cameras can register them online. The city is asking for their locations, descriptions of the views they offer and information on whom to contact to get emergency access to recordings.
“This is increasing that partnership with the community to fight crime,” said police spokesman Joel DeSpain, as the explosion in surveillance cameras has provided police with a powerful investigatory tool.
He pointed to a July 22 incident on the city’s Southwest Side where footage from a private surveillance camera led to a man’s arrest for allegedly firing a gun into the air as he drove through a residential neighborhood on Carnwood Road.
And he pointed to the still-unsolved abduction and murder of 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student Kelly Nolan in 2007, when there were few if any surveillance cameras in the Downtown area where she was last seen. Today, the Downtown is full of cameras, he said.
As of late last year, police already had 145 surveillance cameras of their own placed around the city, as well as access to some 700 stationary cameras controlled by other city agencies. Metro Transit had more than 1,100 cameras on 230 buses.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, was aware police were looking to catalog private cameras but said it had not come before a City Council work group he sits on that was created to establish surveillance equipment and data-management policies for city-owned cameras. It has been meeting since February.
“But I expect that that’s going to be forwarded to us,” he said.
He said he supported the police registry as long as it’s voluntary, noting “if somebody doesn’t want to give it to the city … they can legally withhold it” and force the city to obtain a court order.
The camera registry’s terms of use makes that clear and advises camera owners they could be called as witnesses in criminal cases if their footage is used. It also lets registrants know their information could be subject to open records requests, but police “will not post your personal information online.”
And “any video that we would use would be subject to open records” law, DeSpain said.
DeSpain said as of Tuesday afternoon, nine people had registered their cameras with police. He said police got the idea for the registry from at least one other U.S. police department that already had one — he wasn’t immediately sure which department that was.
Among the few places the city lacks surveillance is on police officers. The City Council so far has declined to participate in the national trend toward outfitting officers with body-worn cameras.