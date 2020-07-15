Madison police expect budget gap without school contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Police Department could be facing a budget shortfall in the absence of over $300,000 in revenue from the Madison Metropolitan School District for school resource officers.

This loss in revenue comes as the city is facing estimated budget gaps of $30 million in 2020 and $20 million in 2021, which are driven by the economic crisis caused by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

“This change is an additional budget stress along with the economic impacts associated with the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” city Finance Director David Schmiedicke said in an email.

On June 29, the Madison School Board voted to end its relationship with the MPD immediately by terminating its contract for four school resource officers. Under the contract, which was previously scheduled to run through the 2021-22 school year, MMSD would pay MPD more than $366,000 annually for the officers.